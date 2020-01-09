advertisement

If you have a recent iPhone other than an iPhone 11 or 11 Pro, your phone supports 18 W of fast charging, but your handset came with a painfully slow 5 W charger. And if you have an iPhone 11 model, you have a faster charger, but your USB-C to Lightning cable is much too short. In both cases we have a fantastic deal for you to take advantage of on Amazon. First use the coupon code D3X527IE when picking up an AUKEY 18W USB C charger with power supply and you only pay $ 8.99. Then use the discount code AKPL2CL6 when you buy an Anker 6-foot USB C to Lightning cable and you get it for $ 11.99 in white or black. In the end you paid a total of $ 20.98 for the fastest possible iPhone charger and a 1.8 m cable. Apple charges a combined $ 64 for its 18W wall adapter ($ 29) and 6-foot cable $ 35) !

AUKEY 18 W USB C charger with power supply

18W USB Power Delivery 3.0: charge your iPhone X / 8/8 Plus, Google Pixel 2/2 XL or other USB-PD compatible devices quickly

Future-proof charging: a powerful charger designed to power most USB-C devices up to 18W. Backwards compatible with Power Delivery 2.0

Compact and portable: the extremely compact form factor and the folding plug make it ideal to take with you. Useful for at home, at the office and for vacations

Safe and reliable: built-in protections protect your devices against excessive power, overheating and overcharging

Package Contents: AUKEY PA-Y15 18W Power Delivery Charger, User Manual, 45 Day Money Back Guarantee and 24 Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Anchor 6-foot USB C to Lightning cable

Power supply: use this cable with your USB-C power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W or 87W USB-C power adapter) to charge your iOS device and access fast charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus , x, XS, XR, XS Max and later models.

Charging and synchronizing: connect your iPhone, iPad or iPod with Lightning Connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) with Mac and iPad Pro for seamless synchronization and charging.

Ultimate durability: lasts 12 × longer than other cables and can withstand more than 12,000 curves in strict laboratory tests.

MFI: MFI certification and strict quality tests ensure that your Apple devices are charged safely, at the fastest possible speed.

A cable for life: we have so much faith in the long-lasting performance of Powerline II that we have given it a hassle-free, lifetime.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

