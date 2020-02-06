advertisement

You have an iPhone. You have an Apple Watch. You have AirPods or AirPods Pro (because you just bought them with a big discount). They all support wireless charging, so wouldn’t it be great if you could charge them all at once with one wireless charging station? That was Apple’s dream when it announced the AirPower loading platform in 2017, but the company failed miserably when it tried to produce and release it in series. Fortunately, other companies are inspired and there are a few different options available for anyone who wants a one-stop shop for all their loading needs. See the Nuoshawan 3 in 1 Qi Wireless Charging Pad, now available on Amazon for just $ 28. Apple’s AirPower would probably have cost around $ 150 if it had ever seen the light of day!

Here is some important information from the product page:

Fast 3in1 charger: charges your Apple Watch and iPhone, Samsung or other qi-compatible devices at the same time, Compatible fast-charging Apple 7.5W and Samsung 10W function with connect QC2.0 and QC3.0 chargers and connected QC standard protocol , no more messing around with lightning cables or waiting hours for your phone to come back to life!

Compatible with: Apple iWatch series 1/2/3/4, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XR, iPhone 8/8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge + / Note 8 / Note 5, Nexus 5/6/7 and other Qi devices.

Charging without cables: no charging cables are required Simply connect it to a power outlet / powerbank or other USB charging devices and charging is on the way!

Advanced safety protection: special multiProtect technology offers temperature control, over voltage protection, short-circuit prevention, over-discharge protection to protect your chargers

Satisfaction and refund: One year unconditional refund or replacement, if you have any questions, please contact us, we will reply as soon as possible

