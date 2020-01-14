advertisement

The revelation that former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest is considering running for the leadership of the Conservative Party, advising Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on the extradition process against Meng Wanzhou and participation in the Canadian 5G network, has called for more Transparency on the part of the previous government once again made loud members who work for foreign companies.

“A cross-section of people who have served at the top level of the Canadian government is directly or indirectly acting on behalf of a state that is hostile to Canada,” said David Mulroney, Canada’s former ambassador to China, on Twitter.

advertisement

The Globe and Mail reported that Charest – the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of the Confederation and also deputy prime minister under former prime minister Kim Campbell in the 1990s – and former secretary lawyer Wayne Wouters are part of a law firm owned by Huawei was hired to help Meng extradite and sell products for the Canadian 5G network.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in late 2018 at the request of the United States for fraud related to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Since then, China has issued strict warnings to Canada to release Meng, arrest two Canadian nationals detained for more than a year, and block Canadian imports. In documents filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court last week, the Canadian Department of Justice said that the allegations of fraud alleged against Meng in the U.S. would also be criminal in Canada, meaning that her case met the extradition requirements ,

Charest’s role in supporting Huawei in Canada would be in conflict with the Conservative Party’s official position that Huawei may not participate in the Canadian 5G network due to the company’s close connection to the Chinese Communist regime.

In response to Charest’s message that he works for Huawei, Mulroney said: “We will find that top people only serve if they can make money after they retire.” However, this argument is self-serving, potentially dangerous, and undermines public trust. Let us at least call for more transparency regarding the work for foreign countries and their proxies. “

Shuvaloy Majumdar, former political director of the Canadian Foreign Ministers and senior official at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, said on Twitter that it was “difficult to say how to conduct Canadian interests with integrity after advising a foreign entity against the interests.” Canada’s trades and Canadians. “

Several former senior Canadian politicians with ties to organizations that have close ties to China have taken positions in favor of the release of Meng and / or Huawei, who play a role in the Canadian 5G network.

Former Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien believed that the Canadian Justice Minister is using his legal authority to stop Meng’s extradition to the United States, Globe reports.

Chrétien previously served on the board of a subsidiary of Power Corp., which journalist and author Jonathan Manthorpe described in his book “Claws of the Panda” as “Canada’s Premier Gatekeeper of Formal Relations with China”. Chrétien’s daughter is also married André Desmarais, President and Co-CEO of Power Corp. Former Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who worked as a lawyer for Andrés father Paul, the company’s former CEO, has asked the government to appoint Chrétien as special representative to negotiate the release of the arrested Canadians.

Former conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day, who serves on the board of the Canada China Business Council, has praised Huawei and its founder Ren Zhengfei, a former officer of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and argues that Canada should not ban the company from its 5G network.

In an article written for the Macdonald Laurier Institute at the end of last year, David Mulroney said that China’s rise had made the question of foreign influence and interference “particularly urgent” in Canada. He added that Canada should pass laws similar to those recently introduced in Australia on foreign interference that require former cabinet ministers and other ministers working for foreign companies to register with the federal government.

“The Australian government is largely responding to an increasing number of incidents in Australia that indicate secret efforts by Chinese government actors to influence or interfere with Australian policies and governance,” he wrote.

Prior to the entry into force of the new Australian law last year, two former Cabinet Ministers and a former Australian Prime Minister resigned from China-related companies.

“We need to signal to foreign governments that any former Canadian civil servant they hire has, by definition, resigned from their role as privileged advisor to governments in Canada,” Mulroney wrote.

Conservative Senator Linda Frum was one of the earliest politicians to ask Canada to consider Australia’s new laws when they were first introduced in 2017.

“This is important. It is critical. For Canada’s political sovereignty, it is vital that we examine this very, very closely, ”said Frum to the National Post columnist at the time, Terry Glavin.

With files from The Canadian Press

Follow Omid on Twitter: @OGhoreishi. [TagsToTranslate] Canada

advertisement