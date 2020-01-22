advertisement

A house in Osborne is more than just an eye-catcher. Its traditional facade hides a chic interior inspired by Scandi.

The house is located on a 681 m² plot at 41 Macedonia Street behind a white picket fence and has four bedrooms. The master suite is located at the front of the house and has a spacious, walk-in bathrobe that leads to a modern, floor-to-ceiling bathroom with shower, toilet and double sink.

The remaining three bedrooms are equipped with a family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower and a vanity. A separate toilet is nearby, as is the laundry, which opens onto the side courtyard.

A spacious and light-flooded work area leads to a corridor with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to the open kitchen with wooden paneling and to the living and dining area in the rear area.

The kitchen is equipped with an island bench with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a kitchen rear wall and a pantry.

It has a polished concrete floor, vaulted ceiling and sliding doors that lead to a covered entertainment area overlooking a large back yard with a large lawn area.

It also has a 5.8mx 8.1m carport, garden shed, ample space for off-street parking, and is close to shops, schools, and public transportation.

