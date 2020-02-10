advertisement

John Creighton, founder of Wombat Care Bundanoon, searches for rafts in a burnt forest after fires outside the city of Bundanoon in New South Wales, Australia, January 22, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter ORG XMIT: HFSPEK10

When she landed in Australia to volunteer with the victims of this country’s devastating wildfires, Calgary Janet Voth immediately noticed the thick smoke in the air.

Although she never went where fires were raging at the time of her three-week tenure in the country, Voth visited two areas that had been devastated by the blaze before her arrival. Her three-person response team from Canada provided emotional and spiritual support to wildfire victims, emergency responders and volunteers.

“We met people who had been evacuated up to five times, so they were traumatized over and over. We listened to stories and saw pictures of orange skies and flames descending on them. We heard stories of flames reaching their homes and looting across the deck floor boards. Some had to run. One took a video of his home stumbling, knowing he had lost everything, “the rapid reaction team chaplain recalled.

Much of Australia’s east coast destroyed by wildfires was flooded Friday by heavy rainfall in almost 20 years, blasting some of the most dangerous blaze. But since the fires began in September, about 11.7 million hectares have been destroyed, killing 33 people and millions of animals and destroying thousands of homes.

Voth’s team spent most of their time in Bairnsdale and Batemans Bay, south of Sydney in southeastern Australia. People shared anxiety and trauma with them, and they offered support.

The team returned home on February 4th.

This type of trauma nationwide affects everyone in some way, and people need the help they need to rebuild their lives, Voth said, but they also need to talk to someone who can work through the trauma with them.

“We sit with homeowners and others, and help them process the trauma they are going through. We help them see and walk through that grief. We look for signs where there are more challenges and need to get additional help, “Voth said.

The emergency response team is highly trained in Critical Incident Stress Management, an intervention protocol specifically developed for dealing with traumatic events. Voth has years of training and volunteered at more than 30 international deployments, but she said her time in Australia proved her like no other.

“Because fires have hit such a vast area, no one can be excluded. Work there will continue for months,” Voth said. “People don’t really understand why they are feeling the trauma of this. The sooner they can talk and quit, the sooner they will be able to heal and move on.”

Voth volunteered in Australia through the Billy Graham Evangelical Association of Canada, which sends rapid response teams around the world in response to disasters. The chapters work closely with Samaritan’s Purse international relief teams, which provide spiritual and physical help to hurt people.

“People would come up to them and once they understood what we were there to do, we were able to sit down with them and really listen to the people. We listened to them and showed them love,” Voth said. “When and when the opportunity arises, we have that conversation of faith with them. People want to know where God is in something like this. “

People are in touch with local churches and mental health support, so they continue to receive help after the team has left.

– With files from Reuters

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

