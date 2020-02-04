advertisement

The Iowa Caucuses plunged into chaos on Monday evening after the results were delayed due to “inconsistencies” in reporting the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced that the results of the first-in-the-nation caucus on “quality control issues” were delayed and did not provide a fixed schedule for the announcement.

Confusion arose when district captains in locations across the state reported that they had difficulty communicating the results of their caucus to Democratic headquarters in the capital, Des Moines. Some said that due to difficulties with an app specially developed for the Caucuses, they were kept on the designated “hotline” for hours.

Voters across Iowa gathered at nearly 1,700 locations on Monday at 7:00 p.m. to gather for a potential Democratic candidate for president – the first step in choosing a Democratic presidential candidate. At 9:30 p.m., when most counties expected to submit their results, there were signs of delays.

Anecdotes indicated that Bernie Sanders was at the top. Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also did well, benefiting in particular from the transfer of voters whose first preference did not reach the 15 percent threshold.

Mr. Sanders, who flew to Des Moines on Monday evening after taking part in impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump during the day, spoke to supporters in an airport hotel. Regarding the delay, he said that he had “a good feeling that we will be very well here in Iowa”. “The message that Iowa sent to the nation is a message that the American people share.” That we want a government that represents us all, not just wealthy campaigners and that one percent. “

The other main candidates also made speeches, although they did not know the results of the caucuses.

Mr. Buttigieg said at his headquarters: “So we don’t know all the results, but when everything is said and done, Iowa, you shocked the nation because we are going to New Hampshire victorious at all signs. “

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who was under pressure in Iowa, said “it was getting tight.”

“It looks like it’s a long night, but I feel good,” he said to the fans.

However, in a well-formulated letter to the Democratic Party of Iowa published by his campaign, he called for “full explanations and relevant information” before final results are released.

“The app, which was designed to deliver caucus results to the party, failed. The party’s backup phone reporting system has also failed, ”the letter said.

The confusion on Monday evening raised questions about election integrity when the National Democratic Committee had worked hard to prevent prejudicial interference and misinformation in the primary struggle.

A highly anticipated Des Moines registry poll on Saturday evening was also canceled at the last minute after a candidate asked questions about the process.

Several Trump supporters used the Iowa chaos as evidence of electoral fraud. “Mark my words, they’re manipulating this thing … what a mess,” tweeted the President’s son, Eric. “That’s why people don’t want the #Dems to rule our country. #Meltdown.”

Others questioned the wisdom of initiating the democratic process for selecting a candidate with caucus in Iowa because only a small proportion of the state’s eligible Democrats actually participated.

Candidates are now focusing on New Hampshire, where the campaign’s first major event will take place on February 11, followed by Nevada and South Carolina.

Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are expected to perform well there, since both are from neighboring countries.

Typically, the candidate who wins Iowa becomes the nominee, although there are some exceptions, such as Bill Clinton in 1992.

A record number of candidates contest the main democratic race this year, with the result that the result is more fluid than usual. While Joe Biden has the edge nationwide in the polls, his lead is marginal and he’s behind Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Iowa caucus takes place when Trump’s impeachment process ends, shortly before his annual Union State address to Congress, which takes place on Tuesday evening.

