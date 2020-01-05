advertisement

If the homes of top Australian breakfast TV stars are anything to buy, they’re sure to make a very decent living by waking up before dawn.

With people like David Koch, Karl Stefanovic and Samantha Armytage, who are among the highest paid stars on television, our breakfast moderators are seriously disappointed.

While some live in beachfront homes in our most exclusive suburbs, others choose a more humble life despite their fame and fortune.

In the last part of our series, Karl Stefanovic, Allison Langdon, Richard Wilkins, David Campbell, Sylvia Jeffreys and Alex Cullen are at stake for Channel 9’s new Today family.

Karl Stefanovic – Mosman

After a controversial departure in 2018, Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine return to the prestigious suburb of Mosman.

Stefanovic has been renting a five-bedroom house near the Taronga Zoo since he separated from Cassandra Thorburn.

While there is no record of how much they pay in rent, the property was last traded for $ 3.25 million over a decade ago.

With five bedrooms, the house has more than enough space for the baby they expect on 708 square meters.

He also pocketed a significant amount of money from the sale of a $ 9 million waterfront home in Cremorne where Ms. Thorburn had lived.

Allison Langdon – Bronte

Allison Langdon and her husband Michael Willesee Jr, who debut as Today’s co-host, have called Bronte at home in the past nine years.

The couple bought the five-bedroom house in late 2011 for $ 2.050 million after having been on the market for 182 days.

During their tenure, they renovated the property, with a prosecutor filed in 2013 taking note of a $ 148,000 back extension.

The house has an impressive view of the neighborhood, an open gas kitchen and a master bedroom with bathroom and conservatory.

Richard Wilkins – Cremorne

Channel 9’s long-time entertainment editor for Today’s program and Weekend Today’s new co-host are located on the lower north coast. He bought his extensive Cremorne estate in 2004 for a cool $ 2.005 million.

Under his direction, Dickie has done a number of renovations on the five-bedroom house.

DA applications submitted to the North Sydney Council show that a new deck, pool and spa will be worth $ 50,000 and a new upper floor will be worth around $ 100,000 in September 2016.

The property appears to have two swimming pools and sweeping views of Willoughby Creek and Cammeray.

David Campbell – Cremorne

David Campbell and his life Lisa moved to Cremorne on Sydney’s lower north coast in 2018 after buying a luxury four-bedroom house.

According to CoreLogic, Campbell, who co-hosts Today Extra, bought the home for $ 4.75 million.

The almost new house has a green garden, a swimming pool and enough space for the whole family.

Sylvia Jeffreys – Paddington

Sylvia Jeffreys replaces Sonia Kruger as David Campbell’s co-host at Today Extra. Outside of working hours, she lives in Double Bay with her husband and Sky News presenter Peter Stefanovic.

The couple bought the property together for a cool $ 2.7 million in 2017 after it couldn’t be auctioned.

The 4 bedroom maisonette is just a short walk from the dazzling shopping village and harbor. The property also has a sunny terrace, parking for one car and modern finishes.

Deb Knight – Leichhardt

Today’s presenter Deborah Knight, who recently passed away, is at home in hip Leichhardt. Ms. Knight and her husband Lindsay Dunbar, who according to CoreLogic were bought in 2005 for $ 704,000, completed a major renovation in 2011, according to a prosecutor responsible.

The couple climbed into the ceiling and added a second floor, a garage, and an extension to the rear.

Ms. Knight’s house is close to many inner-western parks, the bay, and many local cafes and shops.

Sports presenter Alex Cullen and his wife Bonnie have called the enclave on Maroubra Beach their home in recent years, while weather presenter Tim Davies and news anchor Tracy Vo don’t own a property in Sydney, according to CoreLogic.

