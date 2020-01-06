advertisement

Nadia Milic and Eva Milic. The two sell a house on the Gold Coast that they own together.

A WATERFRONT house for Channel 9 news host Eva Milic and her mother and sister has come on the Gold Coast.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Sorrento is for sale for $ 1.09 million.

This waterfront house in Sorrento is for sale.

The property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers a wide view of the water. It is located on a 720 m² block.

The living and kitchen areas offer views of the pool and waterways.

The view from the pool is beautiful.

There’s even a boat ramp where you can store your jet ski and other watercraft.

Milic is also MC and was crowned Miss World Australia in 2001.

Channel 9 news anchor Eva Milic.

She lives in Mermaid Beach with her husband and two children.

Milic has already told The Courier-Mail that she is very close to her sister Nadia and mother Nevenka.

