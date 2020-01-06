advertisement

A WATERFRONT house for Channel 9 news host Eva Milic and her mother and sister has come on the Gold Coast.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Sorrento is for sale for $ 1.09 million.

The property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers a wide view of the water. It is located on a 720 m² block.

The living and kitchen areas offer views of the pool and waterways.

There’s even a boat ramp where you can store your jet ski and other watercraft.

Milic is also MC and was crowned Miss World Australia in 2001.

She lives in Mermaid Beach with her husband and two children.

Milic has already told The Courier-Mail that she is very close to her sister Nadia and mother Nevenka.

