advertisement

Personally, I couldn’t imagine anything worse than being persecuted as a refugee for days – like what’s happening in Hunted.

First of all, it would be too stressful. Being hunted across the country, unable to relax, or even use your phone until you get caught … No thanks.

advertisement

Second, it’s just too much effort, isn’t it? Imagine trying to get out of existence while the world’s best investigators are looking for you … that sounds impossible.

Fortunately, some people have to have fun because Hunted is still strong and Channel 4 is now looking for candidates for the new series.

An explanation on the show’s website reads:

HUNTED, Channel 4’s hit series, is currently accepting applications for the SIXTH series. We are looking for ordinary people to flee and try to disappear in one of the most watched nations on earth.

If for some reason you had to go away tomorrow with some of the best investigators in the world you’re looking for and some of the most advanced technology you’re tracking, could you just go away?

If you’ve never seen the show before, let me break down the premise for you. Basically, a group of people – in past seasons it was 9 to 14 – are told to run in the UK for about a month.

During the escape, they are hunted by experts in the field. The “hunters” are made up of former and serving police officers, secret services and foot teams. These hunters have access to competitors’ personal information and can use various “government powers” to capture them – such as video surveillance, phone recordings, and license plate recognition.

In contrast, the hunted must avoid using technology to avoid capture, even though they have a debit card with a small amount of money and a backpack with important and personal items before they set off.

On the last day, all remaining participants must reach a certain extraction point in order to be considered the winner. At the end of the show, a total of £ 100,000 is up for grabs. If all participants are successful, they split it up, but if only one wins, they can take the lot home with them.

If that sounds like you, you can apply for season six here.

Season 5 of Hunted will be shown on Channel 4 on February 13.

advertisement