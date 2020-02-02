advertisement

Big Brother Celebrity could be back on television next January, we learned.

Channel 4 are in talks to bring the reality series three years after its last broadcast Channel 5 in 2018.

According to the Daily Star on Sunday, discussions have been going on for the past few months.

advertisement

It has been claimed that a potential “ reborn ” theme for rebirth has been raised with a cast of celebrities who want to reinvent their public image.

A source shared: “The producers want to present controversial stars who have a bad reputation. They plan to give the series the slogan of Reborn, because it will be an opportunity for celebrities to be just that … to be reborn with a new public image.

“The potential names are already under discussion and they are determining how much they are likely to cost.”

Last year, Channel 4 program director Ian Katz revealed that he would consider bringing Big Brother back to life.

He told Deadline: “I would keep an open mind in just about any format …

“One of the things we have learned in recent years is the efficiency with which almost all historical formats can be restarted in a really interesting and creative way.”

However, a spokesperson for Channel 4 told the publication at the time: “Big Brother is not expected to return to Channel 4.”

Big Brother was launched on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011, where it was last broadcast in the fall of 2018.

Present at the Edinburgh International Television Festival in 2019, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow described shooting Big Brother as a “liberation”.

He said, “He had had his day. It was an expensive program, but the time had come to put it down. “

The news of a possible awakening has already caused a sensation on Twitter with the “#BBUK” trend overnight.

A fan of the show wrote “Yes !!! Finally something good to come after this Brexit saga !!! Make it happen channel 4 #BBUK #SaveBBUK”

For now, look at this space …

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement