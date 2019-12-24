advertisement

Health

24 December 2019 Johnna Crider

advertisement

Big Green changes the world seed by seed. The idea is a seed bank with a collection of thousands of seeds. This is an investment in our future and gives students access to practical food education – educating our children about food is really important for future generations. Big Green collects money for the seed bank.

Never underestimate the power of 1 vote, 1 seed, 1 action to change the world. We launched The Seed Bank because we know that when we come together, no vote is too small to make a difference and no problem is too big to overcome.

Make a difference at https://t.co/q4xkLiY7ex pic.twitter.com/IOeC4VRDcS

– Big Green (@biggreen) December 17, 2019

When I was in school – at the age of some of these kids who were learning under Big Green – we didn’t really have this type of education. America has become a country that undermines its population through its education system. An example of this is how little we learn about the Trail of Tears, in which Cherokee and Seminole Americans from their country were forced to travel across the South so that European settlers could have their country.

Food education comes last when it comes to the basics of education, and the truth is that this is unfortunate. Food gives our body energy. I grew up with junk food. Of course my mother was very poor and as a child I learned bad eating habits – habits that I am starting to break through as an adult.

My mother had a lot of job losses and homelessness – healthy eating was one meal a day, and it was probably from the McDonald’s value menu because it was cheaper than going to the store, buying food, and preparing – especially if you didn’t have access to a working kitchen or if your house had no electricity because you could not pay the bill.

My situation was not unique. In 2017, 40 million people struggled with hunger in the United States. The USDA defines “food insecurity” as the lack of access to adequate food for all members of the household. In 2017, 15 million households were food insecure. And this is all caused by poverty.

That is why food education is so important in our schools. The work that Big Green does is of vital importance to our country, especially if national schools participate. Learning the basics of growing food can be a big asset, whether you’re struggling with a few balanced meals a day or a wealthy household that really wants more fresh, natural, organic vegetables on your plate.

Do Something reports that 1 in 6 American children may not know where their next meal comes from. Big Green can help in so many ways, and that is why his seed bank is vital. Education at our schools would lead to empowerment of children, especially children who are part of a poor household, to learn that they do not have to rely on junk food. We need to teach our younger generations how not only to prepare food, but also in a way that the next generation will not go hungry.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 on ‘Believe in the good’.

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement