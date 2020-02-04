advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Almonds had about 170 calories per serving. Then the researchers said it was really more like 130. A little later they said the nuts might have even less.

Calorie counting can be a simple way to help maintain a healthy weight – don’t eat or drink more than you burn. And the calorie labels on food packaging seem to be an immutable guide to help you track what you eat.

But the shifting numbers for almonds show just how precise the numbers on nutrition labels may not be as accurate as they seem.

Kind said last month that it was cutting calories for its snack bars, even if the ingredients did not change. The company cited studies that indicate that nuts have fewer digestible calories than previously thought.

Conducted by government researchers with funding from nut producers, studies show the inaccurate method of determining calories that was established over a century ago. The widely used system indicates that one gram of carbohydrates and one gram of protein each have 4 calories, while one gram of fat has about 9. Calories can also subtract certain calories based on previous estimates of the amount of different undigested food.

But based on anecdotal comments, the researchers suspected that more nutrients in the nuts could be expelled into the bathroom than previously estimated.

“If they are not digested, then maybe the calorie content is not correct,” said David Baer, ​​co-author of studies on nuts in the United States Department of Agriculture, who funded research with nut producers such as the Almond Board of California.

To test intuition, Baer and colleagues gave 18 people meals with and without raw almonds and asked them to return daily with their urine and stool packed in dry ice. The content has been analyzed to calculate that a serving of almonds has about 130 digestible calories, rather than the widely used figure of 170.

A few years later, in 2016, another study by Baer and colleagues also looked at the effects of food processing. They discovered that cooking and grinding helped break down the cell walls of almonds, releasing more calories for digestion. Roasted almonds had slightly more digestible calories than raw almonds. When the nuts were ground into almond butter, almost all of the calories were digested.

Notably, the second study also found that raw almonds had even fewer digestible calories than the first study suggested. Baer attributed this discrepancy to variations in the way people digest food and to the natural differences in the almonds themselves.

“It is unlikely that you will get exactly the same number each time you repeat the experiment,” he said.

Almond studies are among several Baer’s co-authored on the digestibility of nuts. Another last year was funded by the Global Cashew Council and revealed that cashews had fewer calories than expected.

Despite his findings, Baer said he thought the calories used for most other foods were fairly accurate. And even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows companies to use different methods to determine calories, the agency says the products are not supposed to have more than 20% more calories than is indicated on the labels.

This is why health experts have said that the number of calories on nutrition labels is always precious: they offer general advice to people who are trying to control their weight. But it is even more important to pay attention to the overall diet and not to dwell on the small caloric differences, according to experts.

“This is not what will frustrate someone’s weight management attempt,” said Elizabeth Mayer-Davis, professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina.

Mayer-Davis said studies on calories in nuts would not affect his general advice that they can be part of a healthy diet. She said that it is more important to pay attention to how they are prepared, for example if sweeteners are added.

Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky said he hoped the studies would help overcome reluctance that some people might have to eat nuts because of their relatively higher calorie count. Studies also mean that the most popular bar in the business can now go from 200 to 180 calories, which could be a marketing advantage that influences decisions at the grocery store.

“It can’t hurt,” said Lubetzky

Mars, which took a minority stake in Kind in 2017, said it had no plans to update the calorie count for almond M&M. The Almond Board says it is unaware that other companies are still using the lowest figures.

