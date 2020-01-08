advertisement

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – People in Lackawanna County notice a change in how their recycling is collected since the beginning of the new year.

For the first time, homeowners in Lackawanna County will have to separate cardboard from other paper. It is the last change passed on from the private recycling center that many of the municipalities and municipalities in the province use.

Many of the sidewalks in Scranton display the remains of Christmas – many cardboard boxes awaiting for recycling.

But Scrantonians may see that the DPW makes two journeys, one for newspapers and office paper and one for all that cardboard.

Many municipalities in Lackawanna County are switching to the way they collect recyclable papers in 2020. Dickson City is one of them.

“We have a two-bin recycling truck that only allows us two items, so we collect comingle every week, such as our bottles, cans, jars, plastic. And on the other hand, we’re going to alternate weeks between cardboard and paper, magazines, and newspapers,” city ​​manager Cesare Forconi.

The change in the way your recycling is collected is related to changes in the Lackawanna County Recycling Center. In short, paper products made from paper do not earn as much money as cardboard alone. That is why the recycling center orders municipalities and municipalities to collect cardboard and paper separately.

“This is the Lackawanna County Recycling Center. This is where it all comes from. It’s what they accept, not Moosic Borough, “said Jane Sterling, manager of Moosic Borough.

Moosic officials sent a mailer a few weeks ago to let residents know that from February paper is only collected once a month. Cardboard is collected the rest of the month.

City administrator Jane Sterling says there has been a learning curve, mainly because residents were used to single-stream recycling where all recyclable materials could be thrown into the same bin.

Recycling officials say that this process is no longer profitable, but that the changes are now coming at the expense of the municipalities.

“Single-stream was the worst thing that ever happened in the state of Pennsylvania. And those numbers, those recycling numbers, that was a disaster. Because that only confuses people. That’s who recycles, your residents, so we, the municipality, have to go out there and make sure all our residents know exactly how to recycle, “Sterling said.

We spoke to officials in many of the boroughs and townships that use the Lackawanna County Recycling Center. Most told us that they are looking for subsidies for new recycling trucks or bins to help them deal with collection changes.

