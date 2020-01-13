advertisement

BLOOMSBURG – The Bloomsburg exhibition grounds are almost unrecognizable in January without all the sellers and crowds. But it takes more than a week a year to run the largest stock market in Pennsylvania, and people worked here on this January day. After nine years as president of the Bloomsburg Fair, Paul Reichart officially retired this weekend.

“I wanted to go out in a high tone. I came in during the flood age and now we are very financially stable. We have achieved a lot in those nine years that I feel very comfortable with, “Reichart said.

At the weekend, farmer and former fair director Randy Karschner was elected for a period of three years as Fair President of Bloomsburg.

advertisement

“It’s very exciting. It’s a big job. I didn’t think I’d ever be here, but it’s very exciting, “Randy Karschner said.

Karschner spent the last eleven years as the chief inspector of rabbits, poultry and school exhibitions. His parents have been at the fair since his birth.

“I know all the ins and outs and the back doors of this fair,” said Karschner.

In addition to new ideas here at the Bloomsburg Fair, honest officials also discuss old ones. On the weekend they decided to stop the helicopter attraction.

A helicopter crashed on the fair. The pilot was injured and several vehicles were damaged. It was the second time in recent years that an incident with a helicopter took place at the fair.

‘You have to think about what can happen next. No one was seriously injured, we were very lucky. There are many people walking by that helicopter. It just can’t happen, “Karschner said.

“The following can really be a disaster, so we don’t need that for insurance and everything else. I think we made the right decision, “Reichart said.

Karschner tells Newswatch 16 that the Bloomsburg Fair comes up with bigger and better ideas to replace the helicopter flights.

41.003698

-76.454946

.

advertisement