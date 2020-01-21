advertisement

Nick Kyrgios said Tuesday that Australia’s bushfire catastrophe had given him perspective and focus and made it clear that there were more important things than getting angry on a tennis court.

The enigmatic 24-year-old, who has long been a polarizing figure for his antics on the pitch, has gained new fans for his efforts to mobilize support for the victims of the deadly flames, and has been greeted with great roar at the Australian Open.

In the atmosphere of the Melbourne Arena, he defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) and 7-6 (7-1) and won a second round. “I was just very excited to get out of here. Of course it was a few emotional months for all of us, so I just wanted to get out there and do a good job, ”said the Australian, who has never exceeded the past eight with a major.

“This is my favorite dish in the world. I feel very comfortable. You are the best. I feel the support. “

“Play for a lot of people”

Kyrgios said before the tournament that it was difficult for him to focus on his home grand slam after the fires’ emotions devastated vast areas of Australia. But he mastered the challenge and the 23rd seed was largely dramatic, keeping calm for most of the game.

“I was definitely very nervous when I was out there. But I mean the crowd was incredible. I felt comfortable early in the game, ”he said.

“I only play for a lot more than me. I’ve said it before … there isn’t necessarily any extra pressure. I feel like I play for a lot of people.”

“Very focused”

Kyrgios has been a driving force in raising donations for the bushfire revival, including an exhibition game “Rally for Relief” that raised over AUD 5.0 ​​million (USD 3.4 million).

The controversial figure, who was banned from banning 16 weeks after a series of outbreaks in September, said the whole experience made him think. “I think it’s just a perspective thing, isn’t it?” He said. “Why do I really get angry on the tennis court when everything is going on? I felt very focused today. Every game I’ve played this year has been pretty good. It’s probably because of everything that’s going on. “

McEnroe praise

Kyrgios and Sonego were 2-2 suspended in the first set before the Australian took a first break and then drove through his next service game. The next serve from Sonego, he dropped one point to open a 5-2 lead before sealing the set.

They were inseparable in the second set when the lights in the Melbourne Arena went out briefly. Kyrgios heard: “You know how hard it is to hide this, it is impossible.”

But when ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt watched from his penalty area, he struggled to tie by two sets.

Kyrgios showed all of his tricks, including some of the most famous “tweeners”, and ended the match in another friendly when the crowd went wild. In the second round, either Gilles Simon from France or Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay stood at the door. TV commentator John McEnroe praised his booming serve as Kyrgios wasn’t faced with a single interruption – and also promised the Bushfire Fund AUD 1,000 for every set the Australian wins.

“He actually has one of the best serves I’ve ever seen,” said the tennis legend. “Top 10 ever. He has pop. He can do anything with it. “

