For the first time in a decade, the annual inclusion in the director’s report has seen an increase in the number of women who direct the best films, despite the fact that darker numbers still appear elsewhere.

For the first time in over a decade, the number and proportion of women working as directors on some of Hollywood’s greatest feature films have increased. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, led by Dr. Stacy L. Smith, in the latest edition of her long-standing report on being chaired by the director, reports on a number of new statistics that are worth getting excited about when it comes to the shooting and diversity behind the camera. There are many steps to be taken, but the latest edition of the report has a lot to celebrate.

The study examines the prevalence of female directors who worked in 1,300 films with the highest earnings between 2007 and 2019. The report also provides insight into the percentage of directors from underrepresented ethnic / racial groups, and specifically looks at women in the paint industry who work as directors. This year’s edition found that of a total of 113 directors who participated in the 100 top films of 2019, 89.4 percent were men and 10.6 percent were women. There was a “significantly higher percentage” of female directors who made these top films in 2019 than in 2018 (4.5 percent) and 2007 (2.7 percent).

Of the major studios, Universal Pictures had the most female directors involved in the films they distributed, followed by Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The company with the worst track record of selling films directed by women was Paramount Pictures. As IndieWire announced earlier this week, this trend is likely to continue over the next two years, as Universal already has the most robust program of films directed by women for 2020 and 2021.

The study also focused on skin-tone women working as directors and found that these numbers are still bleak and disagree with the population representation. Colored women held less than 1 percent of all directorial jobs in 1,300 top films, although this group of women accounts for 20 percent of the US population.

This year’s study also went beyond the top 100 and dealt with movie boards that have been distributed by large companies over the past 5 years. The results showed that the total proportion of female directors was 9.8 percent. 2019 was the highest proportion of female directors (15 percent). Of the 40 panels examined, 26 did not have a single colored woman as a director.

The report also delved deeper into another source of constant disappointment when it comes to behind-the-scenes representation: award ceremonies, gender ratings of director nominations in 13 years, and 4 award ceremonies: Golden Globe Awards, Directors Guild of America ( DGA) Awards, Oscars / Critics’ Choice Awards. Not surprisingly, the study found that of a total of 273 directorial nominations distributed across the four best awards, 94.9 percent were male directors and 5.1 percent female directors.

Over the next two years, not only the women who make the top films should see a bigger boom, but also a much wider range of faces appearing behind the camera. In 2020 and 2021, female filmmakers will make their most striking foray into the ever-popular franchise features, particularly at Disney and Warner Bros., both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Cate Shortlands “Black Widow”, “Chloe Zhao’s” The Eternals “) And the DC Extended Universe (Patty Jenkins return to” Wonder Woman “, Cathy Yans” Birds of Prey “) as well as Disney Princess stories such as the upcoming live action” Mulan “and the return of” The Matrix franchise with original -Director Lana Wachowski again behind the camera.

You can read the full report here.

