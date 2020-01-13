advertisement

Chess players Koneru Humpy and Sagittarius Apurvi Chandela shared the award as Sportswoman of the Year in Individual Sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. The other nominees in this category were wrestler Vinesh Phogat and archer V. Jyothi Surekha.

Humpy, who returned to competitive chess this year after a two-year hiatus to start a family, reaffirmed her position as India’s best chess player of all time.

In December she was crowned Rapid Women’s World Champion. Shortly before, Humpy won the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix series. The results helped her rise to third place in the world rankings.

She ended her glorious comeback season with two incredible titles and a second place.

Apurvi started shooting at the age of 15, inspired by Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She won a gold medal at the 10m air rifle event in New Delhi in 2019, with a world record of 252.9 still in her name. She also won gold at the World Cup in Munich with a high qualification mark of 633.0.

Apurvi was number 1 in women’s air rifle competitions most of the season. She won a gold medal at the Mixed Air Rifle Event at the Rio World Cup and a silver medal at the World Cup Final with Zhang Changhong from China.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

