Ireland is facing a cold shock with temperatures that will drop in part early next week and lead to snow showers.

An unclear and dreary weekend is forecast before cold weather starts early next week and snow is expected in the north and west at the weekend, said Met Éireann.

On Sunday there can be snow and sleet showers at higher levels. The highest temperatures are expected to be between four and eight degrees.

Thursday has started foggy in many areas and is expected to give way to cloudy and mostly dry conditions in most areas, but with some small rain and drizzle spots in others.

Thursday night is foggy, strongest in Leinster and Münster, and temperatures are expected to drop to three degrees.

Friday will be similar, with heavy fog in the morning during the day. The forecast is for a mostly dry and cloudy day with some rain in the north and northwest.

Light rain is expected on the Atlantic coast at the weekend, and showers will increase on Saturday evening. Another dry and cloudy day is forecast for the rest of the country with maximum temperatures between seven and 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said Sunday was a colder day with occasional rain showers in the west. This can later lead to sleet showers, where there is a risk of snow over higher levels in the west and north. There is also a risk of thunder in areas along the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures can drop to zero on Sunday evening, with the risk of frost and ice across the country.

The cold conditions are expected to continue until Monday and Tuesday. The view notes winter showers and thunder in Connacht and West Ulster. The highest temperatures are between three and seven degrees. A cold southwest wind is expected on Tuesday. On Tuesday the temperatures drop and in very cold conditions there is a risk of frost and icy spots on the streets.

The weather is likely to get milder from mid-week, but conditions will change.

