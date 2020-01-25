advertisement

It’s no joke: Chance the Rapper will host a new edition of “Punk’d”, the classic MTV prank series made famous by Ashton Kutcher, on Quibi, the upcoming streaming service for mobile phones only.

The show, which originally started in 2003, featured Kutcher and his funny group of agitators who joked unsuspecting celebrities. Justin Timberlake had the honor of being the first A-Lister to be tricked on the show, and the singer was about to cry a river after believing the government had confiscated his assets. Now Chance the Rapper will take the reins and, according to a Friday release from MTV Studios, “no stars are safe”.

“Punk’d” is one of MTV’s best-known franchises, “said the Grammy winner in a statement.” I grew up with this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat on Quibi this time. “

Prominent appearances on the show will be announced at a later date. The show is produced by STXtelevision in collaboration with MTV Studios. Jason Goldberg will act as executive producer.

Quibi is scheduled to start on April 6th. $ 4.99 per month is charged for ad-financed streaming and $ 7.99 for ad-free service. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave the world a first glimpse of Quibi earlier this month at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and gave an insight into 175 new shows in the first year.

The duo’s appearance followed that Quibi 2019 put dozens of shows from a number of big stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray, Kris and Kendall Jenner and Stephen Curry in the right light. In recent weeks, Quibi Justin Roiland, co-creator of “Rick & Morty”, has headed up a new Claymation series, Reese Witherspoon to tell a documentary about “wild” female animals, and Bill Burr for his own comedy series ,

Quibi strives to separate itself from a growing list of streaming services by creating episodes of up to 10 minutes in length. In an interview with TheWrap last week, Katzenberg said Quibi is not worried about competition from providers like Disney + when it comes to attracting subscribers.

“We’re in a marathon, not a sprint,” said Katzenberg. “Disney + is a 100-year brand with the world’s most valuable and important intellectual property. We are a different use case and do not have the same brand awareness. So we don’t think we’ll start like a rocket ship. We believe that we have built this up over several years. “

