The NFL’s rating momentum didn’t carry over to Championship Sunday, as both Fox and CBS games saw far fewer viewers than in the same period a year ago.

The AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans reached an average of 41.1 million viewers on Sunday, 7% less than the average of 44.4 million viewers that Fox saw for the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams had identified last year. The Chiefs-Titans matchup peaked at 46.76 million viewers and was the top-rated television show since the Super Bowl LIII last February, according to CBS.

CBS said in its Monday afternoon press release that the 2019 NFL season was the most watched in three years.

Fox’s late matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers was even more declining compared to the late game in 2019. The 49ers-Packers game averaged 43.56 million when considering Fox, Fox Deportes, and all streaming platforms – almost 20% of the 54.2 million viewers that CBS saw last year for its late game between the New England has seen Patriots and the Chiefs. One thing to keep in mind, though: The Chiefs-Pats game has been the most-watched AFC championship game in eight years.

The 49ers-Packers game peaked with 46.1 million viewers, according to Fox.

The CBS and Fox ratings worsen the otherwise strong performance of the NFL this year. With a view to Sunday, both the regular season and the previous NFL playoffs each increased by 5% compared to the previous year. The first round of this year’s playoffs gave the NFL’s best wildcard weekend ratings in three years, and the division round kept pace the following week.

The Niners and Chiefs will meet at the Super Bowl on February 2nd. The game will air on Fox this year.

