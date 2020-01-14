advertisement

Ronan Curtis, the international of Portsmouth and the Republic of Ireland, is reportedly a target for the Blackburn Rovers champions club.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent shape since joining Portsmouth from Derry City and currently has 11 goals this season. He recently won his second consecutive PFA League One player of the month.

According to Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn saw Curtis in action this season and was impressed. The attacker has been in the last six months of his contract, but his contract is reported to include a 12-month extension clause that the club can trigger.

advertisement

What strike from Ronan Curtis? @Pompey pic.twitter.com/1uIxHxYoJK

– Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) November 28, 2019

After his debut in November 2018, Curtis has played three caps in Ireland. Portsmouth is still fighting for promotion. The club is currently in seventh place in the table.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that he is interested in more than one player, but the price must be right before a deal is agreed. The club also hopes to retain its own Irish international Darragh Lenihan, who has been linked to a move to Chris Wilders Sheffield United in the Premier League.

SEE ALSO: The 2020 general election faces the conflict with the great Irish sports day

advertisement