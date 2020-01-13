advertisement

India’s two best players, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, entered the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, a PSA world tour platinum event, moved in.

Both players had a goodbye in their respective sections in the first round. In the second round, Ghosal had a task to get past Cesar Salazar from Mexico, with the match lasting five games after the Indian led 2-0 in a game.

Ghosal won 11-2, 12-10, 5-11.8-11.11-9, the match lasted 73 minutes. Ghosal will compete against sixth-placed German Simon Rosner in the quarter-finals.

advertisement

In contrast, Joshna, who was placed 12th in the women’s section, had a comfortable win against Tinne Gills from the Netherlands. Joshna won 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 and meets the sixth seeded New Zealander Joelle King.

Two other Indians who participated in the tournament, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar, went into the first round.

,

advertisement