advertisement

The new year started with another dramatic map in the home of the jump sport, which included a three-way photo, two investigations by the stewards and a controversial disqualification that will almost certainly be accepted.

The most important moment of the day, however, was the penultimate fence, where the much-celebrated champ barely took off and went out with a second-class prize that was apparently at his mercy.

Champ, who was sent off with a odds of 4: 9, was four lengths ahead of the field and would certainly have prevailed when you consider that the eventual winner, Midnight Shadow, appeared very tired in the final stages. “He had everything under control,” said champ trainer Nicky Henderson, who later reported that the horse had “slight shoulder pain”.

advertisement

This meant Barry Geraghty was late and there were top-class falls on back-to-back rides as this was his first action since he landed in Punchestown with Sizing John on New Years Eve.

“I would say he looked at the stands rather than what lay in front of him,” said the undamaged jockey. “It was a novice downfall, he had jumped brilliantly until then.”

Champ’s connections had hoped for a more direct result, so they could go straight to the RSA chase at the festival here in March, for which he remains a strong favorite with 7-2. Now Henderson has to consider whether another trip is necessary, possibly in Ascots Reynoldstown Chase.

Harry Skelton also had a hairy time on the roller coaster of jumping. He was happy when protectorate was won at the first hurdle for beginners and lost the race in the Steward’s Room, where he was also given a four-day ban on whipping. Three races later, he was overjoyed with a smile when Oldgrangewood delivered his trademark and prevailed against Saint Calvados and Lalor by the Paddy Power Handicap Chase.

Skelton in the wars

“It was a funny old hour,” said Skelton, who had clearly learned restraint and understatement from his many years in the saddle. He and his brother Dan are expected to appeal against the disqualification of protectorate on vacation in Florida, although this means an unwanted return to the British Horseracing Authority’s High Holborn offices, where Harry gave a 10 a day before Christmas -year appeal. Daily riding ban, successful.

The protectorate is said to have taken the floor of Imperial Alcazar, which was changed by Paddy Brennan and does well to hit just one head. Brennan never stopped participating in the incident on the last flight, which resulted in many surprised faces when the verdict was announced.

The investigation was an early bleeding for the new chief steward, South African Shaun Parker, on his first day at a British racetrack. However, his colleague Simon Cowley insisted that the decision was not a new way of thinking about the interference rules.

“Although Protectorate has not contacted Imperial Alcazar, it has forced Paddy Brennan to deviate from his planned running line, which costs him momentum and some ground,” said Cowley. “We take this into account, as well as the fact that Brennan’s mount advanced to the line and he, possibly one step behind the line, was in front. We believe that what happened happened to him more than the distance he struck has been. ”

Skelton was cautioned about negligent driving.

Sometimes the game gives something back to those who have been wronged, and so has Doing Fine’s connections that “won” the invalid London National. At the age of 12, the horse had enough time to prevail under its young pilot Philip Donovan in the Markel Insurance Chase.

– Guardian

advertisement