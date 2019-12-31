advertisement

Champ will defend its unbeaten New Year’s record in Cheltenham on a quality fence card.

Nicky Henderson was named after the 20-time jockey champion Sir Anthony McCoy and has largely lived up to his high reputation. He won eight out of eleven career starts, including two grade ones hurdles.

He has won each of his two starts over fences, both in Newbury. He’s been doing well lately to outperform the Black Op in second grade, although he wasn’t always convincing in the jumping department and almost overtook his elbow.

Henderson said on his Unibet blog: “We watched the Kauto Star on Boxing Day, but this race only gave us time a week after Newbury. So the plan was to come here for a while, and it will also bring him valuable experience about fences on the course.

“Whether we take the RSA route or the JLT route will be much clearer, but I’m extremely happy with him and see no reason why he shouldn’t be doing a very bold show.”

Frank Berry, race director of Champs owner JP McManus, said: “We are looking forward to leading him. Nicky believes that he is in good shape, so we will see how we are doing.

“It looks hot enough, but we hope for the best.”

Champ’s second-class punishment means giving him £ 5 each of his five rivals chasing Paddy Power Broken Resolutions Already Dipper Novices.

His biggest threat to the standings is the midnight shadow coached by Sue Smith, who failed to win after three starts over the bigger obstacles, but contested his best race so far when he was narrowly beaten by Keeper Hill on his last appearance at Haydock.

Deyrann De Carjac, Garo De Juilley, Paint The Dream and the French attacker Matfog complete the sextet.

At Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, where Hendersons Janika is probably the favorite, second-class honors are also available. After winning the Haldon Gold Cup in Exeter and fourth place at Tingle Creek in Sandown, he returns to the hurdles.

The Seven Barrows Handler also saddles William Henry; Paul Nicholls is represented by Quel Destin, and Dan Skelton’s Roksana returns to the scene of her marathon hurdle victory at last season’s festival.

Skelton’s assistant Tom Messenger said: “The last time she was a little disappointed with the Coral Hurdle in Ascot, but maybe we ran her back a little too quickly after her first season run in Aintree.

“It is a competitive and open race and she has a chance. I think she is a mare who comes to in spring.”

Tom George grants Summerville Boy, the 2018 Supreme Novices hurdler, a security-enhancing retreat after his serious fall in the Henry VIII Novices chase in Sandown, while Emitom returns late for Warren Greatrex.

The latter won his first five races before chasing home champion at the Sefton Novices hurdle in Aintree in early April.

“He recently worked well in Newbury and has been going to school ever since he jumped really well to make all systems work,” said Greatrex.

“New Year’s Day is a good starting point. It is the first time that he has run out of company for beginners and he has to do more. But its shape looks good and we think it has improved. “

Harry Cobden will work with Quel Destin and believes the climb to two and a half miles will fit after a dull performance at the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle in November.

“I think he definitely wants that kind of trip – and I think he’s a big deal,” said Nicholls’ stable jockey.

“It was hard work for him in the Greatwood because he was a lot of weight – and although I am not very good at statistics, I do not think that many four-year-olds would have won from the top weight or would have gone well with it.

“At the time, our horses ran in and out a bit – some went well and others didn’t. He looks in good shape and is going into this race.”

Might Bite overcomes the hurdles at Paddy Power 69 Sleeps To Cheltenham Handicap Hurdle for the first time in almost four years.

Henderson’s enigmatic gelding has four first-class victories, including success in the chase by King George VI. 2017, established as a high profile pursuer before finishing second behind Native River in an epic renewal of the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, he had a tough season last season and was knocked out by Nico de Boinville when he returned to Aintree last month. Henderson had to put him back in the hurdles the day he officially turned 11.

