Midnight Shadow benefited from the late fall of the favorite champion who won the chase by Paddy Power Broken Resolutions Already Dipper Novices in Cheltenham.

Winner of the Relkeel hurdle 12 months ago, the seven-year-old won for the first time on the fourth attempt over fences.

Champ seemed to have everything under control for Barry Geraghty, although he had made a few less than perfect jumps on the way back.

Champ ran to the penultimate place and was five lengths ahead of those who were hard at work, but everything went wrong when he took a short step and shot Geraghty in the grass.

This made Midnight Shadow pick up the pieces, but he skipped the last ones awkwardly and, despite Danny Cook’s best efforts, ran up the hill, which allowed Paint The Dream to come within a quarter and a quarter.

Cook told ITV Racing: “It looked like Barry had finished the race but my boy was brilliant today.

“He recovered very well, jumped from fence to fence, but was idle shortly after the last one.

“We probably would have been a good second, but he pulled himself up on the inlet.”

Geraghty said: “He was brilliant through the race, but when he ran the second to last time he looked around a bit and got it wrong.

“It was a new fall. He seemed fine, hopefully he’s fine. “

