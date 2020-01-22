advertisement

WEST HILLS >> The matchup of the night took place between Chaminades KJ Simpson and Alemanys Brandon Whitney – two of the best point guards in the region.

Whitney prevailed against Simpson, but Simpson helped Chaminades 71-59 Mission League home win on Wednesday night with 16 points and a great floor game.

Keith Higgins led the Eagles with 22 points and Center Abe Eagle added 16. Brandon Whitney had 23 points for Alemany. Nico Ponce had 19, including five 3s in defeat.

“Today’s game was important, especially after our loss to Loyola,” said Simpson.

Chaminade (20-4, 3-1) was shocked by the Cubs at home last week. Simpson said it was a wake up call.

“We knew what Loyola would do, especially because we knew it was a good offensive rebounding team,” he said. “Coach even drilled us on it, we still lost. I think that helped us focus on this game. ”

It was certainly a night of runs. Alemany took advantage of an early 6-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter, before Simpson fed Eagle and Higgins for a chaminade run that helped give them a 35:27 lead at half-time.

Alemany (18-6, 3-2) had no defensive response to the 6-foot-10 Eagle. Simpson made sure that this disproportion was exploited.

“Whenever I see a team that can’t keep up with Abe, I call it grilled chicken,” said Simpson.

Ponce hit a deep 3-pointer to reduce the chaminade deficit to 60-57 in just over two minutes, but Simpson extended the lead to five minutes after turning the shot clock down.

Simpson is a highly recruited junior with several high-level offers from NCAA Division I. Whitney is a senior and is involved in Montana. The underclassman had nothing but great things to say about the fight against Whitney.

“Brandon is my type,” said Simpson. “Montana got a great one.”

In another Mission League campaign, St. Francis defeated Notre Dame with 83-59. Andre Henry scored 28 points and Jason Gallant 16.

