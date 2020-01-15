advertisement

WEST HILLS >> Chaminade defeated St. Francis in the Mission League on Wednesday night by 67-64 after 24 points from Junior KJ Simpson.

The Eagles led 34:33 at halftime, largely due to the game by Wilson Poole (13 points) and Keith Higgins, who offered 13 at halftime and ended at 16. Simpson only had four points at the end of the second quarter, but after the break he came to life and scored two late three points in his second half with 20 points to seal the win.

On the whole, however, Simpson should have the honor of playing an outstanding defense at St. Francis Star, and UC Irvine should sign Andre Henry. Henry dominated much of the game and scored 25 points in defeat, but had to settle for free throws when Simpson shadowed him all over the floor.

“He’s just a competitor,” said Simpson chamine coach Bryan Cantwell. “He tries to involve all of his teammates in the game, but then he just takes over.”

St. Francis (18-5, 1-1) took off the central defense and forced Chaminade to drive and shoot, which resulted in some frustrated possessions and sales at the end of the Eagles.

“They did a great job because they removed (inside) and there was our advantage, and (the game) was scarce because they did a really great job of taking it out,” Cantwell said.

Chaminade 6-foot-10-Center Abe Eagle only scored six points, but was an important factor in the fourth quarter that helped control the glass with offensive rebounds and tip-outs that created additional opportunities.

Despite the draw of a double team, Henry always ended up on the sidelines. Kai Glassen met a trio of three in the first half and ended the race with 14 points. Frederick Harper added eight points.

Alemany defeated Notre Dame with 73-71. Brandon Whitney led the Warriors with 18 points and Nico Ponce had 14th. Harvard-Westlake remains unbeaten in the league after his 73-49 win over Loyola. Sophomore Cameron Thrower scored 15 points.

Other scores

There was a shock in the West Valley League. Granada Hills Charter topped El Camino Real with 52:40, led by Khalil Forrester with 21 points and Kris Cook with 13. After El Camino Real and Taft topped Birmingham last week, the anticipation of the showdown on Friday between the Conquistadores and the Toreadors has started lost some of its shine.

Taft and Granada Hills remain the only undefeated teams in the league.

Birmingham defeated Cleveland 70:38 and lost six games. Corey Cofield and David Elliott each won 15 points. Ramel Lloyd scored 27 points in Taft’s 74-48 win over Chatsworth. Demetrius Calip added 22

In the Canyon League, Senior Guard Clark Slajchert scored 36 points when Oak Park beat Royal 77-49. Agoura prevailed against Camarillo with 72-70 in the extension. Jed Miller and Cam Theus led the Chargers with 19 points. Simi Valley defeated Moorpark 78-50, led by Angel Navarros 17 points.

