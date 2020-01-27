advertisement

Scott GleesonUSA TODAY

Monday

January 27, 2020 at 2:39 pm

Kobe Bryant is posthumously honored as a 2020 candidate in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

The Hall of Fame ceremony in honor of Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts in August.

HOF chairman and former US basketball director Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic of Kobe: “Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are expected to become the most epic class of all time. Kobe is honored as he should be. ”

Bryant was announced in December as one of the nominees alongside Duncan, Garnett, Tim Hardaway and Mugsy Bogues. The 2020 class will be officially announced in April.

Bryant’s sudden death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, shocked sports fans and athletes around the world.

O’Neal wrote on Twitter after Sunday’s news: “There are no words to express the pain I am suffering from this tragedy of the loss of my niece Gigi and my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. Mine Condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IN THE SICK NOW. “

Bryant retired in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion, eleven-time all-NBA first-team picker, 2008 MVP, two-time MVP in the final, eighteen-time All-Star and four-time All-Star MVP at the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won gold medals with USA Basketball at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and London 2012.

Contributors: Jeff Zillgitt.

