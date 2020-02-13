Father Chaddesden threw a drink at his partner during an alcoholic argument.

Daniel Winson became angry with the mother of his children after they went out to drink together.

As the row escalated, 34-year-old Winson threw a glass in his face.

He crashed, leaving her with multiple cuts – including a deep wound over one of her eyebrows.

Police were called and Winson, of Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden, was arrested and charged with assault causing serious bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to the offense at Derby Crown Court.

Mark Achurch, a prosecutor, said the attack took place in August of last year.

Since the incident, Winson has received a community court order for a separate offense against the same victim, the details of which have not been released in court.

Now, he was told not to have any problems for six months, otherwise he would risk being sent to prison.

Extending the sentence to August 11, Justice Shaun Smith QC said to him, “To some extent, you are lucky because the Magistrate Court treated you before me.

“If I had dealt with everything together, I might have thought of sending you to prison.

“This offense was six by one and a half dozen by the other, but you have gone too far.

“If you stay in trouble by August, I won’t send you to jail when you come back to me.”

“But if you’re in trouble, I’m thinking of a short six to nine month detention period.”

Mr. Achurch said that on the day of the attack, Winson and the victim, who has two children with him, had been drinking.

He said that an argument had developed and that she had thrown him a children’s scooter.

Mr. Achurch said, “In response, he threw a drink at the victim. She hit her and broke, leaving shards in her head, face and hands.

“There was a cut above his left eyebrow that was to the bone and a U-shaped cut above another eyebrow.

“There were also cuts in the center of his forehead and puncture wounds to the face.

“She was untrue in her original account to the police because she was concerned about the involvement of social service with her children.

“But she was frank in her witness statement then saying that she knew it was a bad idea to go out drinking with the accused because when they go out drinking, they often quarrel.”

Winson was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to assault causing serious bodily harm.

He has previously been sentenced to 15 months in prison for assault.

Stephen Cooper, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

