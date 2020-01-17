advertisement

Chaddesden murder suspect Kirk Guy was taken to his brother’s home in Spondon “to give him an alibi,” said Derby Crown Court.

The 34-year-old Haydn Road is on trial for being one of three men accused of killing Simon Jones.

Jones, a 57-year-old grandfather from Belper, died after being stabbed three times in the legs in a drug deal that went wrong in a parking lot in Chaddesden Park on April 20.

Guy, John Williams, 24, of Waterford Drive and Jacob Ali, 20, of Ashworth Avenue, Chaddesden, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three deny the charges.

After opening the case to the jury, Peter Joyce QC, the prosecution officer, presented them with a storyboard of how the prosecution case will unfold during the trial.

He told them how much evidence will be based on cell phone activity, social media entries and video surveillance.

Mr. Joyce said the exact time Mr. Jones was fatally stabbed was 38 seconds apart at 9:42 p.m. on April 20, 2019.

He said: “Throughout the day of the murder, Guy’s Renault Megane was captured during video surveillance while on the move in Derby.

“We say that evening he was used to take him to his brother’s house in Spondon and he stays there when the murder takes place.

“Having put everything in place, he gives himself an alibi in that he is not there.”

Joyce said the video surveillance shows the Megane, according to the prosecution, contains Ali and Williams, entering Chaddesden Park via Parkside Road just before 9:30 p.m. – 12 minutes before the stab wounds.

This car goes to the center of the park where it was planned to meet Mr. Calladine and to exchange money for cocaine.

He said, “This is where Calladine is stabbed and flees.

“A man in the Megane, we say Williams, seems to be holding what looks like a knife.

“The Mégane then goes to the Church Lane parking lot and for an interval of 38 seconds at 9:22 pm, the prosecution says that this is when Simon Jones is killed.”

Mr. Joyce said that the Megane is then captured by CCTV in a car on Chaddesden Lane where it is seen by Calladine in flight who sneaks down an alley to avoid being seen.

The trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks, continues.

