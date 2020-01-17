advertisement

The day after New Year, Chad Reed sat back in his seat in an empty Angel Stadium, feeling the silence and the memories.

He felt completely at peace. In silence, he saw an eleven-year-old child dreaming of racing as he rummaged through motorcycle magazines in his bedroom in Kurri Kurri, Australia.

For the past two decades, Reed said his mind raced almost faster than his dirt bike when he came to Anaheim. This is an icon in Supercross history, and winning the Big A can mean a career. So far, he has focused on suppressing the wistful flashbacks of his childhood as much as possible.

But retirement often comes with thinking. And this time has come for the 37-year-old.

Reed says goodbye to Big A on Saturday while the AMA Supercross series celebrates its second and final stop of the season in Anaheim.

“We are rolling into Anaheim and think that this will be the last one trying to record it at the moment. … It is crazy to believe that this will be the last one, “said Reed. “It is not fair to say that you can choose when to retire. It chooses you. I agree 100 percent with it. I feel like if I left last year there would have been unanswered feelings. I would have questioned my timing. Now it just feels right. Life has shown me other things than motorcycle racing, trying to get into sports cars and doing things like that. ”

Last year in Watkins Glen, NY, Reed made his debut in the IMSA-approved Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series and, with the help of co-driver Justin Price Reed, won four of his eight LB Cup starts in 2019. But Reed was in the LB Cup World Finale on its own. Nevertheless, the four-wheel rookie won the championship, won one race and finished second in another.

Reed said he and his “inner circle” had talked about 2019, which was his last year, so he could start a full transition to the sports car.

“But I wasn’t fully committed to it. It didn’t feel like the right time,” said Reed. “I wanted to race last season in which I thank the fans and get the chance to embark on a career in which I have accepted the love that I have always felt.”

However, an asterisk is attached to Reed’s retirement. One of his goals, he said, was to drive in a professional supercross race at 40. If this actually happens, he currently has no idea where it would happen. If it were up to him, he would move the race in San Diego from Petco Park to an aging relic in the east of the city because he would love to go back to Qualcomm. The cavernous football stadium always provided a route that made it an integral part of the podium.

“But I love the mood in Anaheim 1 (the season opener),” said Reed. “Maybe I wouldn’t go so far as to say that this will be my last (at Angel Stadium).”

Anaheim has also become a very special place for Reed. It was the site of the first of his 44 AMA Supercross victories, where he made a dominating performance at the start of the 2003 season. He would win seven more major events in Anaheim, including two in 2014.

He described his first triumph at Season 14 Angel Stadium as one of his most memorable because he didn’t have a fast bike, but said he drove “like a diesel truck” and slowly gained strength and speed during the race.

Since then he hasn’t been very lucky in Anaheim.

Earlier this month, at the start of the season, Reed had to secure a spot in his 250th major event as part of the Last Chance Qualifier after falling in the first round of his run. In the endurance race he finished 18th, more than 19 seconds behind the leader.

“I felt like a fish without water. There were a lot of different emotions that I wasn’t expecting, ”said Reed, who was honored in a video during the opening ceremony and topped the track to a standing ovation. “I think I can win another main event. I just have to be in a better place and it takes some time. ”

