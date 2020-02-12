advertisement

The director of a suspected Ponzi program flew invested funds with his family to Sydney in a private jet, where his stepdaughter had an enlarged breast.

Ken Grace told the Brisbane Federal Court on Wednesday that he had spent $ 17,000 from the Goldsky hedge fund to fly his family from the Gold Coast to Sydney.

Approval came when Goldsky’s liquidator lawyer asked him about transactions he had made from the hedge fund account.

advertisement

Late in the day, Mr. Grace’s stepdaughter Zoe Marzine was asked why the family had flown to Sydney.

She said one of the reasons she was there was because she had breast augmentation.

Ms. Marzine, who had worked for her stepfather for five years, said the family had flown back to the Gold Coast on a private jet, and one of her friends was on at least one of the flights.

On the second day of the public review, Grace was asked how he used his clients’ money to invest.

He told the court investors that they deposited money with Goldsky before transferring it to his personal bank account and then investing it.

He said he never told customers that he would deposit their money into his personal account.

The court heard of the large sums of money that have moved between the Goldsky Fund and Mr. Grace’s personal bank account in the company’s recent months.

About $ 3 million was deposited into his hedge fund account at the end of September 2018 before the company filed for bankruptcy.

After initially saying that he believed the money had been used for trading, Grace said he did not know what was happening to the money after the lawyer pointed out that he had only 1.8 million in the company’s past two years Have traded dollars.

Mr. Grace said he had poor memory due to his alcohol abuse and the medication he is now taking.

Since Goldsky’s collapse in 2018, at least $ 24 million has still not been considered.

Mr. Grace said he was a victim of a cyber crime and accused the liquidators of not doing enough to find the money.

He also accused her of protecting important witnesses, including investor Matthew Skene.

The court heard that Mr. Skene had lured other investors, including former surfing world champion Joel Parkinson, to Goldsky.

Mr. Grace informed the court that he believed that Mr. Skene or a related syndicate had stolen investors’ money from his personal bank account.

However, the bankruptcy trustees insulted Grace on Wednesday about what evidence he had for this claim.

Mr. Grace said he believed that unsolicited transactions from this account could determine where millions of dollars’ money went.

The liquidators called this analysis “nonsense”.

Mr. Skene and two other investors are expected to testify on Thursday.

Originally published as fund manager

advertisement