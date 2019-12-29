advertisement

The Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, has further enhanced his incredible talent in college football at the Peach Bowl on Sunday.

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, LSU’s crazy quarterback was on fire from his first throw.

Burrow kept dismantling the Sooners’ defense when he found his receiving crew relatively easy.

Until the first half ended, the scoreboard read 49-14, and Burrow etched his name into the record books for college football and LSU.

His stats line looked like something you would see in a video game instead of real life as he drove 403 meters past, completed 21-27 throws and ended with seven touchdowns in the first half.

LSU QB Joe Burrow went 21-of-27 for 403 yards and 7 past TDs.

In the first half.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2019

Of the seven touchdown throws, Burrow is connected four times to wide receiver Justin Jefferson, which gives Jefferson a single-game college football record for one receiver.

The fifth touchdown also broke the record for most touchdowns in a playoff game.

Despite the one-sided competition, Burrow started the second half of the competition and was not yet able to complete the statistics.

Another successful ride ended with the young superstar holding the ball and letting it go for his eighth touchdown.

It makes him the first player in FBS history to be responsible for so many touchdowns in a bowl game and set an SEC single game record.

The game is played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Falcons play. Remarkably, Burrow had more touchdowns in six quarters (11) than Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (8) throughout the season.

Fans watching were simply unable to believe what their eyes saw when Burrow selected one of the four best college teams in the country.

Joe Burrow is just that guy. No other way to say it, man! Its accuracy is so stupid! The ball hits the goal almost every game. Just a different level than everyone else.

– David Pollack (@ davidpollack47) December 28, 2019

I’m starting to believe that the 2019 version of Joe Burrow is the best college QB we’ve ever seen.

80 percent full percentage, 55 TDs, 5,200 yards in 13.5 games and he’s about to beat a top 10 team for the sixth time.

– Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 28, 2019

