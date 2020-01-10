advertisement

Playing as a pastime should do what is on the box: pass the time.

It does a great job so some are so obsessed with wasting time instead of chasing them away. Tragically, some are so unable to turn off the controller that in rare cases it can even kill them.

One problem with gaming is that the best gaming experience is often associated with large gaming PCs or consoles that are designed for home life. Gaming laptops can be found everywhere, but often take up as much space as a console. This makes them impractical for use on your commute, for example, when you are most likely to lose time.

This has changed in recent years as smartphones are becoming increasingly powerful and offer an impressive gaming experience even on the go. Billions of people have invested in the industry to meet these requirements.

However, the touchscreen input of smartphones sometimes lacks the required precision, and the devices are best suited for arcade games and not for more complicated triple-A games with extensive and complex campaigns.

To solve this problem, brands are now focusing on giving players more control over their cell phones.

Such a solution comes from the peripheral power pack Razer in the form of its portable controllers Kishi and Jungle Cat.

The Kishi is an updated version of the Jungle Cat and both were on display at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The controllers are attached to both ends of your smartphone and resemble a Nintendo Switch hybrid or the smaller new Switch Lite handheld consoles from the Japanese company.

They were developed with the future in mind when 5G mobile networks should enable new cloud-based gaming platforms such as Google Stadia on the go.

They currently offer better control over mobile games and some consistency across platforms. Using the controller is similar to using it on your PlayStation or Xbox, but it is much more elegant than products that directly mimic the form factor, such as: B. Nvidia’s Shield Portable.

Unfortunately, there were no signs of Razer’s rumors about a switch competitor this year, but for now, the two controllers are a welcome addition that will expand the gaming capabilities of your existing smartphone.

ASUS offers a similar device under the Republic of Gamers sub-brand, but is only compatible with phones of the same brand.

The Razer controllers work with a variety of different models, both for iOS and for Android.

However, there are some games that you simply cannot and do not want to play on a mobile phone.

Dell’s Alienware gaming brand has a solution for that too, but you can’t buy it yet.

In addition to the two concept laptops that the computer manufacturer brought to CES, he gave the participants an insight into a new prototype for handheld games called Concept UFO.

The similarities to the Nintendo Switch are obvious, but while the Switch, like most Nintendo consoles, is more geared towards casual gaming, Concept UFO offers a full PC gaming experience.

The 8-inch display is equipped with a kickstand that supports it when you want to play on a desktop, but also has removable controllers on both sides of the screen.

From a conceptual point of view, the details are at best incomplete, but Dell representatives told news.com.au that the UFO was powered by 10th-generation Intel processors, making it a scaled-down version of its premium XPS laptop product line describes.

This also means that Windows 10 can run fully, so gamers can access more games than any other platform, including classics from the past.

Of course, this also means that you can take advantage of the superior precision of mouse and keyboard controls.

That said, when the concept goes into production, we should learn more about the specifications and price in this case.

It is currently a good-looking concept, and given the interest Dell has received so far, it is advisable to invest in this concept.

Originally published as new ways to play on the go

