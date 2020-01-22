advertisement

About 14,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with cervical cancer across the country this year. January is also cervical cancer awareness month and the right time for women to plan for necessary screenings. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted disease and the leading cause of cervical cancer.

The good news is that this type of cancer is completely preventable through screenings and vaccinations. January is also cervical cancer awareness month and although it is a type of cancer that we don’t always talk about, it is a problem that should be treated year-round .

To learn more about cervical cancer awareness and screening, click the video posted above with a representative from Priority Health in Traverse City.

