BANGKOK – Filipino Football League champion Ceres-Negros showed a brave performance on hostile ground Tuesday night to stun the Port FC Thai powerhouse 1-0 and advance to the next round of the AFC Champions League preliminary round at PAT Stadium ,

Captain Stephan Schrock provided inspiration, and the busmen braved the first encounter between a Filipino and a Thai club in the continent’s most prestigious club competition to defeat the Thai FA Cup champion.

With the win, Ceres will reach the final qualifying round against the Japanese club Tokyo FC in a game to be played on Tuesday.

It was the second time that Ceres has reached this stage of competition.

The busmen did the feat two years ago when they defeated Shan United and Brisbane Roar from Australia before failing against Tianjin Quanjian from China.

Schrock caught port goalkeeper Worawut Srisupa napping in the 59th minute when his cross from the right turned out to be too hot. Worawut spilled the ball that had already crossed the line.

The gate stunned the 6,234 fans, mostly from the port, when their first appearance in the competition was to be derailed by the bus men.

Pika Minegishi almost doubled the lead a few minutes later, but Worawut had parried a reflex to reject the Ceres midfielder.

A combination of strong defense and some luck brought Ceres over the line in the second half. Taka Odawara had a couple of decisive duels and a shot on goal for Adisak Kaisorn.

Port dominated possession in the first half, but was struggling to pull down a well-drilled Ceres team.

Bienve Marañon and Mike Ott all had the opportunity to give Ceres the lead just so that Worawut denied them the opportunity.

In the end, however, Ceres was faced with another historical achievement.

