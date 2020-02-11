advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros has found new motivation in its AFC Cup 2020 campaign, which begins on Tuesday against Svey Rieng from Cambodia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

After qualifying in the AFC Champions League, the Busmen want to shine in the second-class continental competition and prove that they deserve the award as a top club in Southeast Asia.

“This is our competition,” said Serbian coach Risto Vidakovic, whose team won the title in the Asean zone in 2017.

“We have to defend (this ranking) in this competition. It’s important to us. It is our obligation to fight for what we have right now because it has been the result of our work over the past four to five years. ”

The 7:30 p.m. clash is a delicate undertaking for the busmen, who face off against Laos’ champions seven in the playoffs and impress against Malaysian clubs in the preparatory games.

Svay Rieng’s Irish coach Conor Nestor is an admirer of Ceres’s style of play, but he vowed that his team would be ready for the challenge.

“We don’t have that experience as Ceres in the AFC Cup, but we also don’t have the burden of expectations they have now,” said Nestor.

Vidakovic’s team is strengthened with the return of Manny Ott, whom he has described as one of the best midfielders in Southeast Asia.

“It’s like a gift to have him (Ott) back, but the question is how well prepared he will be from last season’s injury,” said Vidakovic.

“But he’ll be involved from the very first moment of the game and we’ll see how long it will take.”

