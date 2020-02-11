advertisement

The Philippine Football League champions Ceres-Negros opened their 2020 AFC Cup season with a 4-0 win against Svey Rieng from Cambodia last Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Fast hits from Takashi Odawara and Josh Grommen in the first half and a second half from Bienve Marañon ensured maximum points for the Busmen in Group G.

The bus men also needed goalkeeper Roland Müller’s feat in the 23rd minute after Grommen defeated Jean Mbarga in the box. Svey Rieng’s Brazilian midfielder Thiago Dos Santos increased to 0-0.

To prove that it deserves the award as the best-placed team in Southeast Asia, the bus men dominated possession for a long time. Ceres found its temporary rhythm early when Mike Ott and Stephan Schrock pulled the strings in midfield.

A quick pass sequence led OJ Porteria to find Odawara in the penalty area, and the Japanese shot in the 13th minute after a shot in the lower corner to kick off.

The bus man who won the Asean zone three years ago raised two goals a minute later, albeit controversially.

Schrock’s cross seemed to be aiming at the goal before Grommen scored a goal. Repetitions showed that the ball touched Grommen just before crossing the line.

Last season’s top scorer Marañon hit the net from an acute angle in the 55th minute after a clever game from Ott, who returned to the club last year after an injury-related season in Thailand.

The attack on 4,100 fans ended in the 70th minute when Marañon shot another low shot into the lower corner on the right after an excellent performance from Porteria.

The Busmen will meet Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh in the second game of the group stage on February 25th.

