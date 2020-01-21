advertisement

BANGKOK – When Ceres-Negros tried to assemble his squad to get a spot in the AFC Champions League, it was difficult for the busmen not to think about the departure of several key players in the past two years.

With a team that is growing together and whose reputation is key to success, the Busmen have become a long-running favorite in the AFC Cup, won the Asean zone three years ago and then reached the knockout phase twice.

But coach Risto Vidakovic’s current squad has big needs in central midfield and defense – a stark contrast to previous seasons when Ceres was loaded in those positions.

The situation worsened when the busmen saw their way into the group stage of Asia’s most prestigious club competition through Thailand, which has become the favorite destination of the former Ceres stars.

Instead of sweating about the players they lost to the region’s most established league, the busmen are proud that former captain Martin Steuble, midfielders Kevin Ingreso, Manny Ott and Iain Ramsay, and Alvaro Silva all took their places in Thailand have League 1.

“We are really happy for our former players,” said club administrator Nicolas Golez on the eve of Ceres’ encounter with Thai FA Cup champion Port FC in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League.

Steuble is now part of Port FC and signs midway through the season last year, shortly after Ceres left the semi-finals of the AFC Cup Asean Zone. Ingreso also switched to the Thai giant Buriram last June and became one of the crowd favorites who was able to secure a place in the first eleven in the late season.

Ramsay paralyzed his solid form with Sukhothai to make a more lucrative offer at Prachuap.

“I think it says a lot about the strength of the club and the quality of the players we have when teams in a league like Thailand are interested in signing our players,” said Golez.

“Of course, they can always stay with us, but we also give our players the opportunity when they see that moving here is the next step in their careers because the competition is very tough.”

The Thai league allows four Southeast Asian players to be on each team and the majority of clubs have turned to Filipino international players to meet the quota. The move also means that the Philippines Football League will lose some of its stars.

Another ex-Ceres skipper, Carlie de Murga, is making his league debut for Chonburi this year, as is Amani Aguinaldo, who signed with Trat, and Patrick Reichelt, who is now with Suphanburi.

Curt Dizon also briefly saw the action for Chonburi last year.

At the moment Ceres has to cope with his main losses and hopes that other players will face the challenge if they start a difficult qualification campaign.

“We hope other players take their chance to help the team,” said Golez. “The squad may not be as strong and complete as before, but they are motivated every time they play in AFC tournaments.”

