advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Football League champion Ceres-Negros celebrated a close 3-2 win over Myanmar’s Shan United on Tuesday night and reached the next round of AFC Champions League qualification at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The goals from Robert Lopez Mendy, Beinve Marañon and OJ Porteria gave the busmen the cushion they needed to overcome Shan’s late uprising and fight the Thai powerhouse Port FC in Bangkok next Tuesday.

advertisement

Mendy opened the game with a left-footed shot from new signing Pika Minegishi. It was a one-way street for the bus men when goalkeeper Roland Müller became a spectator.

Dominating the ball, the busmen carved several chances, but it wasn’t until the 41st minute when they doubled the lead through Marañon, who fired with his right foot after being watched by Porteria on the right.

The beginning of the second half followed the same pattern, but the busmen took advantage of opportunities that could have made it more comfortable in front of 3700 fans.

Mendy had missed an escape opportunity and Porteria was also denied by the crossbar when he fired a shot from a distance.

Zin Min Tun scored in the 73rd minute and headed the ball past Müller.

But it only took six minutes for the busmen to restore order and Porteria to get a pass from Mike Ott nearby from close range.

Nevertheless, the champions of the Myanmar league, who had lost their last five encounters with Ceres, had a lot to struggle with when Maximin Djawa pulled back a goal and set the stage for the nervous end.

The busmen ultimately survived, and a trip to Bangkok with their former team-mate Martin Steuble and Port FC is pending when they press their offer to enter the main draw for the most prestigious club competition in Asia.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement