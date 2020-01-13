advertisement

Even with a short preparation time, Ceres Negros coach Risto Vidakovic expects a strong performance from his side, as he is looking for a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Philippine Football League’s three-time winner, the Busmen, will face Shan United, the Myanmar league champion, in a knockout match at 7:30 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. Interestingly, two clubs will compete against each other in the game, which have not lost a single game in their respective league last season. Shan United lost twice to Ceres in the AFC Cup group stage last year.

Nevertheless, Vidakovic knows that it will be a difficult task for Ceres, who only started training last week.

The Serb also trusts that his players will not take this as an excuse, as the busmen want to take action against Thai FC Port FC in Bangkok next week. Top Japanese company Tokyo FC awaits survivors of the first two rounds in the final phase of the qualification process.

“It will be a very difficult game because this is our first game this year,” said Vidakovic. “I cannot say that we are 100 percent ready because we just had three training sessions and nobody is fit enough. It is impossible to be prepared, but we have to forget the excuse and show the desire to win. “

The danger of a postponement of the game emerged on Monday when the activity of the Taal volcano reached Metro Manila. However, the organizers said the game will go ahead as planned, despite the fact that some referees were stranded in Bangkok early Monday due to the closure of the Manila airport.

Spanish striker Beinve Marañon and Azkals star Stephan Schrock are expected to lead the busmen and strengthen the squad with Filipino Mark Hartmann, Josh Grommen and Pika Minegishi. INQ

