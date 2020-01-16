advertisement

Ceres-Negros, the champion of the Filipino football league, brought the festive atmosphere of the Panaad Stadium to the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening.

From the makeshift tunnel that was transported from Bacolod City and gave the players a more dramatic appearance, to the drummers who made the game a big party, to their flag-waving supporters that have surfaced in large numbers, it’s as if the bus men would never have turned up at home.

More importantly, despite their short preparation, the busmen demonstrated their quality enough to send them to a historic showdown with one of the best clubs in Thailand in the next round of the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League.

“We got good energy from the crowd, but it was a very difficult game,” said captain Stephan Schrock after the busmen drove 3-2 to Myanmar’s Shan United to hope that they could reach the group stage of Asia’s most prestigious to get club competition.

OJ Porteria scored the marginal goal after assisting Bienve Marañons first-class goal in the first half. Robert Lopez Mendy gave the busmen the dream start with a fifth stroke.

The defensive weaknesses and lack of fitness of the bus men were already evident in the second round, when Shan scored two goals to create the conditions for a nervous finish in front of 3,700 fans.

“I don’t think we’re at the level we want to be,” said Ceres coach Risto Vidakovic. “It was like a pre-season game for us. It was three training sessions for us and that’s just not enough. “

On Tuesday evening, she expects an even tougher match in the next round against the Thai FC Port in the PAT stadium in Bangkok.

Ceres’ former captain and national team star Martin Steuble as well as Brazilian striker Heberty, one of the deadliest goal scorers in the history of the Thai league, will take command.

“We don’t know much about Port FC, but we have a few days to study and work on the training grounds,” said Vidakovic. “Slowly but surely we will reach the level we want to be at.”

