advertisement

Ceres-Negros’ impressive run in the AFC Champions League ended last Tuesday in Tokyo when the busmen at Ajinomoto Stadium suffered a 2-2 loss to FC Tokyo in cold and wet conditions.

The goals of Sei Muroya and Brazilian striker Adailton in the second half sparked the busmen’s hopes of yet another surprise when the Filipino champion won the AFC Cup for the third time in a row.

advertisement

Even after falling to the final hurdle, Ceres’ appearance was another high point for the country’s struggling club football scene when she defeated the Thai powerhouse Port FC on the way to a duel in Tokyo.

Shortly before reaching the group stage for the second time in three years, the Filipino club fought bravely in the first half to ward off the Japanese powerhouse. It has helped that a damp pitch prevented Tokyo from attacking.

Ceres also had an understaffed team, Stephan Schrock missing due to the suspension and Mike Ott and Sean Kane missing due to injuries.

That meant Josh Grommen, Dylan De Bruycker and Angelo Marasigan were added to the starting lineup by coach Risto Vidakovic, who started with a 5-4-1 formation.

Ceres had the luck and brilliance of Roland Müller in the first half when goalkeeper Leandro defended with a triple parade in the first half after Super Herrera botched the ball.

Tokyo finally took the lead three minutes after half-time when Muroya’s attempt slipped out of Muller’s grasp.

The busmen gained a man advantage in the last 10 minutes when Taichi Hara was dismissed from Takashi Odawara due to an elbow.

Coach Risto Vidakovic sent James Younghusband for Angelo Marasigan to create an aerial threat, but the veteran was close to the ball when Mendy flicked him in the way after a free kick.

Ceres threw more players forward in search of compensation, but in the 89th minute the bus men got stuck at the counter. Adailton provided an exquisite finish from outside the box.

In the group stage of the AFC Cup, the bus men compete against Quang Thinh from Vietnam, Bali United and the winner of the playoffs between Master 7 from Laos and Svey Rieng from Cambodia. Ceres will host the playoff winner on February 11th.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement