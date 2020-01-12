advertisement

Formerly best known for coffee and baked goods, the offerings at Tim Hortons offerings today boast ground coffee, custom-made sandwiches, and soft donut flavors. In the latest race beyond the brand’s roots, the humble Timbit wants a home in the Canadians ’breakfast dishes.

Expanding on the cereal row seeks to introduce fancy sugar drops to the Tim Hortons brand of Timbits cereal, but experts say this continued diversification may leave the consumer confused about what the coffee chain brand represents. Cereal producers Post Foods Canada Inc. could fall on the winning side of the partnership, they suggest.

Building loyalty with the next generation of consumers is important for a brand with as many “fanatics” as Tim Hortons, said David Soberman, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. The company needs to corner young Canadians now to maintain its market position for years to come.

The new product – a partnership with Post, cereal cleaners such as Oreo O and Honey Maid S’mores – is aimed at a younger audience, he said. Kids love Timbits, and kids begging for new cereals will now theoretically evolve into Tim Hortons loyal customers as they age.

That’s certainly the intended result, Soberman said, but the release could also dilute the brand’s image as a go-to for the best coffee and donuts in the country.

“There is some confusion about that brand,” he said. “This is another example of this.”

In recent years the company has struggled with a series of negative news after facing a group of franchise dissidents who accused the chain’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, of mismanagement. Tim Hortons observed the reputation of the court of public opinion and its profits.

RBI CEO Jose Cil recently said that revenue was not “where we want them to be” in the chain. For its latest quarter, RBI reported comparable sales, a key retail metric, in Tim Hortons fell 1.2 percent in Canada and system-wide sales in the country declined 0.1 percent, according to financial documents.

A check of pilot programs and product releases amounted to an effort to boost sales.

Whether or not that sale request made the company go too far is a topic of frequent discussion among Centennial College’s media nutrition program faculty, said culinary ambassador Rodney Bowers.

Tim Hortons targeted young, urban professionals with Cafe Innovation in downtown Toronto, spilling nitro coffee and serving premium donuts and sandwiches.

It started some of its soups and burns in supermarkets. It was alluded to beyond meat burgers and breakfast sandwiches, eventually removing the burger and keeping the plant-based protein breakfast option at select locations.

All of this happened in 2019.

“Can you be everything to all people and still be a strong brand?” Bowers asked.

Timbit’s latest cereal innovation is “completely polar opposite to the last big splash they made” by putting plant-based protein on the menu. One promotes a seemingly healthier plant-based meal, while the other offers a sugary breakfast option.

Tim Hortons deferred questions about cereals at Post Foods and did not respond to email inquiries about why he decided to collaborate with cereal producer or the nature of the partnership.

“The food and retail business is a small and exciting part of our overall business and although you will see us launching new products from time to time, our focus remains on growing through our famous, core categories,” spokeswoman Sarah McConnell said. in an email. statement.

Post Foods was not able to make anyone available for an interview or answer email questions within the deadline.

A Post Foods Canada announcement announcing the product indicates that the company has licensed Timbits’ registered trademark of Tim Hortons. Financial conditions were not disclosed.

The winner in this arrangement appears to be Post Foods, Bowers said, in getting the right to use such a familiar symbol – Timbit – on his cereal.

Every category within a grocery store depends on innovation to boost sales and protect shelf space, said Braden Douglas, a founding partner of Survey-based Crew Marketing Partners.

Grocery stores give each company a certain amount of shelving, but new entrants sometimes pull in existing products. Companies innovate, in part, to avoid labeling the poor performer and reducing their shelf space.

Customers will be throwing the opportunity to try the holes breakfast, he predicted, but it’s unlikely many will add it to their regular breakfast repertoire.

Consumer trends towards healthier eating towards new products. A glass of birthday cake flavor packs 130 calories and 13 grams of sugar, while the same portion of the chocolate glazed variety goes to 140 calories and 17 grams of sugar, according to the Post’s website.

Likewise, the way people have eaten breakfast has changed, Douglas said, with “so many alternatives” available, such as cereal bars, handy grab opportunities and more convenient places for people to get their first meal. day.

Douglas believes the product will be “an innovation inside and out” – about a few years and then fade away.

“In a year or two, I don’t think you’re going to see it on the shelves anywhere … because it’s not in line with health trends and what’s going on with consumers anyway.”

Alexandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

