advertisement

The beginning of the year often promises clean slate and new beginnings – but for CEOs around the world, the continuing uncertainties about trade tensions and geopolitical challenges have painted a darker picture for 2020.

A recent PricewaterhouseCoopers study found that for the first time, more than half of the world’s CEOs are forecasting a slower economy for the coming year. According to the report, 53% of executive executives believe the rate of global GDP growth will decrease – from 29% in 2019 to just 5% in 2018.

In contrast, the number of leaders who expected economic growth to increase fell from 42% last year to just 22% in 2020. This was the highest level of pessimism since data collection began in 2012. (The survey included responses from nearly 1,600 CEOs from 83 countries around the world presented at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.)

advertisement

“The decline in confidence in economic growth is not surprising, even if the extent of the mood change is so,” said Bob Moritz, chairman of the PwC network. “These challenges for the global economy are not new. However, the extent and speed with which some of them escalate are new. “

The observation was of particular importance in North America, Western Europe and the Middle East: 63%, 59% and 57% of company managers from these regions expected lower global growth this year. The CEOs also said they have less confidence in their own prospects for their organizations. Only 27% said they were “very confident” about their prospects for sales increases in 2020.

In another study released earlier this month, the Conference Board found that a potential recession is the second external year in a number of global executives and other C-Suite executives. These fears even topped the list of American CEO concerns, the think tank reported – they outperformed cyber security, which was their biggest concern in 2019, but fell to sixth place by 2020. President Donald Trump continued to fight for third place much criticized collective bargaining against foreign rivals, including China, while concerns about Brexit and the unrest in Hong Kong upset the markets.

Despite the pessimism, PwC still sees opportunities for CEOs facing uncertainty, as opposed to defensive measures such as reducing investments, withdrawing from technology, and shying away from challenges.

“With an agile strategy, a strong focus on the changing expectations of stakeholders and the experience that many have gained in a challenging environment over the past 10 years, managers can survive an economic downturn and continue to be successful,” added Moritz ,

Want more?

Carry out the numbers: Why retail CEOs should have a solid position on social issues

This is what the world’s CEOs are most concerned about moving forward by 2020

Despite all the trade problems, many companies are taking no measures to get tariffs under control

advertisement