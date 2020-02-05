advertisement

TOKYO – Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday that they are increasingly concerned about the disruption that the rapidly spreading virus is causing in China before the games, which will open in just under six months.

Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Muto made a serious statement at a meeting with representatives of the International Paralympic Committee.

“I am seriously concerned that the spread of the infectious disease could fill the momentum for the games with cold water,” said Muto in Japanese. “I hope it will be eradicated as soon as possible.”

Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the athletes’ village, which will house 11,000 Olympians, was concerned.

“I really hope that the infectious disease will somehow subside so that we can run the Paralympics and Olympics smoothly,” he said. “In the worst case, we will do our best for the athletes so they can focus on doing their best.”

The Tokyo organizers have repeatedly announced that the Olympic Games will not be canceled. This position was repeated by the Swiss International Olympic Committee.

But the problems deepen every day. Some Olympic qualification events have been canceled or postponed. Travel restrictions will create more confusion and traveling fans are sure to be scared.

Japan has not reported any deaths from the virus. However, deaths in mainland China rose to 490 on Wednesday

“In Japan, we face all kinds of problems, including coronavirus infections, cyber security, and transportation systems,” Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the organizing committee, said at a press conference Tuesday.

“The IOC is happy with our preparations,” he added.

Craig Spence, a spokesman for the Paralympic Committee, tried to be reassuring.

“We are fully confident that the relevant authorities, particularly here in Japan and in the World Health Organization, will take all necessary measures to address the situation.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shino Abe was asked in Monday’s national parliament about the virus outbreak and its effects on the Olympic Games. He brushed the worries aside.

However, the Tokyo government, Yurkio Koike, expressed more concern in recent comments.

“We have to fight the new corona virus resolutely to contain it, or we’ll regret it,” she said.

