advertisement

How do you successfully scale a fashion sneaker business in 2020? In a saturated market, it is a complex question that many managers are concerned about at the beginning of a new decade.

As the coach has been launching its most ambitious shoe initiative on the market for years – the CitySole Kicks collection – the team is confident that it has the right ingredients to create sneakers.

Original technology. Sharp price points. Star-powered marketing. Unexpected retail sales. Digital dominance.

advertisement

“Everyone has a sneaker. We knew we had to come up with an exceptional product, ”said coach CEO Josh Schulman, who recently covered one of the lightweight CitySole styles for the first time with an FN cover shoot with creative director Stuart Vevers. The designer, a self-proclaimed kick fanatic, said he rarely wears anything else.

connected

Likewise, consumers continue to show unabated enthusiasm for sneakers, as other areas of the shoe market suffer. The dynamic in the category inspired the duo’s decision to put CitySole at the center of their shoe plan. “When we thought of different growth opportunities at Coach, we focused on making shoes a natural engine for us,” said Schulman, who previously headed Jimmy Choo. “The idea is to establish CitySole as an anchor.”

The collection has three different styles: the court is based on basketball sneakers with a triangular toe box; The runner is inspired by the silhouettes of the running shoes with grooved details on a stable heel for additional traction. and the Lowline is a minimalist version of a classic low-top.

The team worked with Italian technology specialists to develop the components for the collection, which combines flexibility and convenience and costs between $ 125 and $ 250. “In the past 18 months, we have focused on making sure the product and value for money are right,” said Schulman. “Price alone does not sell anything. They have to be fashion-relevant. When we are at our best, we touch a wide range of customers. We have [people] who wear luxury and buy coaches, and then customers who also buy other brands in our room.”

The star was shot in The Spur on the Highline in New York.

CitySole is launched in around 700 coach stores and 175 Macy locations worldwide. The 59th street of Bloomingdale in New York attracts attention with a pop-up and shop windows. And in a step that is unconventional for Coach, the label is also working with Foot Locker for the first time as the retailer builds his own fashion lifestyle business. “We want to strengthen the credibility of shoes outside of our normal sales,” said Schulman.

Foot Locker will have a temporary CitySole area in Time Square in New York by the end of the month. Outside, commuters and tourists strolling through the area see changing pictures of campaign star Jennifer Lopez and star Michael B. Jordan on the giant digital screen of the sports giant.

“Pop-ups tend to have a multiplier effect due to the social media they generate,” said Schulman. “We also do some interesting things digitally, be it at TikTok, Weibo or Instagram Stories.”

Lopez – the most coveted spring face of fashion – and Jordan have already appeared for the label this season. However, the ads targeting shoes mean a significant investment in this category, for the first time since Coach brought the shoes back on its own two and a half years ago.

“You haven’t seen any of our shoe marketing yet, and that’s a little on purpose,” said Schulman. “We worked to bring the range to the place where we felt we were as important in the shoe category as we were in leather goods.”

The managing director quickly points out that Coach was actually a pioneer in sneakers, more than a decade before the revolution of athletes started in the industry.

“When you go back to [mid-2000s], the coach logo sneaker was one of the first branded shoes. It was an enormous success at the time. All of this was done under license. But the brand and especially the shoe category were overstretched and were heavily represented on the off-price channel, ”he recalled.

Stuart Vevers in front of Coach’s mascot, the Rexy dinosaur, at Hudson Yards in New York.

A lot has changed since then, and a healthy coach brand is the outstanding performance of the parent company, Tapestry, in a challenging time when Kate Spade was difficult to overtake and Stuart Weitzman had mixed results.

For this reason, according to market observers, it is crucial for the company’s leading brand to break new ground.

“Product innovations are essential, especially for coaches who focus on increasing their relevance and enthusiasm for the consumer. New products are an opportunity to gain interest and market share, ”said Dana Telsey, CEO of the Telsey Advisory Group.

As bags still make up the majority of Coach’s business and assembly is becoming increasingly important, shoes are still appearing. The category accounts for approximately 5% of total sales, with the goal of increasing this percentage to 9% in the 2023 financial year. Coach’s total revenue in fiscal 2019 was $ 4.3 billion, representing 71% of the company’s total revenue.

As the company increasingly focuses on shoes, Schulman is hiring key employees to strengthen the management team. Most recently, he hired Susan Pellish-Thaler, an executive at the Camuto Group, as Vice President of Wholesale for North America. “It has a long history in the footwear industry and we also brought in retail and design talents with experiences from [companies] like Balenciaga, Sam Edelman and Adidas. This kind of in-house shoe experience has sharpened our focus.”

While much of the action has taken place behind the scenes, shoes are now featured in many of the label’s stores that have been refreshed to adapt to changes in the market and a rapidly developing consumer. For example, the Hudson Yards boutique, located on the ground floor of Coach’s New York office, takes a gender approach. “The shoe room is pink, and a few years ago you would have thought that men would not shop in a pink room,” said Schulman. “We have not yet received a comment on this. It is an eye-catcher and we are introducing it in other regions.”

Coach wears the CitySole colorblock court style in blue fog gray.

For Schulman and Vevers, Coach’s mission of being an integrative brand both internally and externally is critical.

The label has partnered with fashion activists like Billy Porter, who appeared on the coach at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in animal-print sheep’s clothing and over-the-knee platform boots.

“After the parade, we sold a lot of these coats to both men and women,” said Schulman. “We also had a lot of traffic with people looking for the platforms.”

Porter feels comfortable in the label, which has become a good choice for him during the award season. Most recently, the actor at The Grammys was trendy with a lampshade hat decorated with crystal and matching coach boots.

“We want to be inclusive and welcome people,” said Vevers. “It’s a big part of what coach is.”

Along the road

Schulman is particularly excited about the launch of the new CitySole collection in China, where the brand has drawn much of its attention.

“Despite the geopolitical problems, China remains the greatest growth opportunity for coaches worldwide. We have a great team on site who have extensive experience dealing with the different political and business cycles. We have to be quick to respond quickly, ”said Schulman.

Management and the rest of the Tapestry team immediately monitor the coronavirus situation, a concern across the industry.

Coach’s Spring ’20 Show on the Highline, New York.

CREDIT: WWD / Shutterstock

“Although it is too early to assess the potential impact on business, we are watching this closely. Our focus is on the health and wellbeing of our China team, their families, and their local communities, ”said Schulman.

In the longer term, the CEO said, Chinese consumers are still hungry for fashion. “We often find that Coach is one of the first premium purchases,” said Schulman. After debuting on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, more than 80% of customers bought the label for the first time.

With more than 200 stores in China, Coach is targeting a growing number of consumers. “We have a target population north of 100 million people [with a household income of $ 10,000 or more] and this group is growing 8-10% each year,” he said.

Coach is also betting on further acceleration in Europe, where according to Schulman the business is underdeveloped. “While our business there has been heavily impacted by tourists in the past, we have seen local customers suffer last year when we built a symbiotic network between retail, wholesale and e-commerce,” said Schulman, noting that Indonesia, Thailand and India are also top of mind.

The North American market was more of a challenge for Coach, as for many other fashion manufacturers, as traffic across the retail sector is declining. With the expansion of Coach Originals, a bag collection and an experimental pop-up shop concept that celebrates the brand’s legacy and is curated by Vevers, the company wants to strengthen its own businesses.

Schulman, former president of Bergdorf Goodman, also sees potential in the department store area. “They get a bad reputation. Obviously, there are big worldly and structural challenges in the industry,” he said. “However, there are many examples of businesses that not only respond well to the digital age, but also proactively think about how People will shop in the future. “

advertisement