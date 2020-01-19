advertisement

TCA: The creator of “Bob’s Burgers” explained the choice to show men female roles and Kristen Bell a biracial character in the new series.

This summer, Apple will unveil its new musical cartoon, “Central Park,” which is in the midst of Manhattan greenery and follows the family that lives in the middle.

“Central Park” also features characters outside the main family, particularly Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci, who portray female characters, similar to what John Roberts and Dan Mintz did in Central Park’s long-running series “Bob’s Burgers”. “

advertisement

Bouchard discussed the casting decisions of the new show on Sunday morning’s Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

“Animation just makes you take that voice and let it come out of that face. It’s so delicious that I just can’t stay, ”said Bouchard. “Dave played Helen, we knew early on, it would be so fun to do. So we couldn’t look away when we imagined it. And the same goes for Stanley Tucci, who plays this little lady with white hair. It’s as if Margaret Thatcher had stuck a little dog on it. It is this strange character that has come together for us with his voice. Once you’ve thought about it, it’s impossible not to be happy about it. Here I take two roles away from women again. It is something that I have in my head all the time and I try to keep my balance. “

connected

connected

Kristen Bell, who reunites with Josh Gad (one of the other creators of the series), plays Molly, the daughter of the family of four in the heart of Central Park. Molly is a biracial character, an actor-character contradiction that Bouchard said he tried to balance in other areas of the show.

“We always try to have the urge to fool around, have fun with the animation and make up for this shit. Bring colored women into the cast, into the writing room, so that you at least have the feeling that you always give in to the urge because you think something is there, a spark, “said Bouchard.” She will honor this character. Molly must have been Kristen. We couldn’t make her Molly. But then we couldn’t make Molly white and we couldn’t make Kristen a mixed race, so we just had to keep going. Then you come there and say, “Well, we just have to keep going as best we can to keep our balance, turn around, and give someone an opportunity who doesn’t have them.”

Diggs also shared his experience of recording the songs for the series, in which he plays an older woman who controls Central Park and the huge apartment building with a view of it. Despite his recent resume, Diggs said that performing on a show like this may not be the light breeze that other people might get out of.

“Singing is so difficult for me. I never sang before people until Hamilton. But I became a rapper, so I feel very comfortable in studios. So these things cancel each other out. But singing in front of people is the worst thing, ”said Diggs.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement