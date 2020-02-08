advertisement

February 7, 2020

Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: February 7th

Central Dauphin 36, Quakertown 22: Todd McGann and Kyle Miller had technical crashes, but it wasn’t enough for Quakertown when he lost to Central Dauphin in the first round of wrestlebacks at the PIAA Class 3A State Dual Meet tournament in Hershey Friday.

The loss eliminated the Panthers from the tournament.

McGann posted a technical drop at £ 113 and Miller followed at £ 120. Zach Lewis, who won through an important decision at 132, was the only other panther to collect bonus points.

Patrick McCoy (145), Dusten Pompei (170) and Jeremy McGuigan (285) won decisions for Quakertown.

Central Dauphin, the third-placed team from District Three, also defeated Council Rock South (37:31) in the tournament’s pigtail round on Monday.

