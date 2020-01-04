advertisement

The senior has an important role on and off the mat with the young Titans team

NEWTOWN – Some may find it strange.

But for Central Bucks South’s Dom Stoughton, it’s just something he accepts.

“I’ve been a team captain for three years, which is great,” said Stoughton. “I’ve tried to help the younger people in every way possible. Being a senior is different this year, but you’re always trying to do your best.”

What is strange for Stoughton is that when he looks around the Titans’ wrestling room, he sees no other seniors. He also doesn’t see longtime coach Joe Rigous, who resigned after last season.

Instead, the room is full of students and newbies, along with new coach Chris Meister, who brought his coaching from Archbishop Wood to Central Bucks South.

“Dom was just great, absolutely,” said Meister. “He knows what his role is and that is a captain and a leader for everyone on the team.

“And it’s so important that he follows what we’re trying to do.” We have 11 newbies and six or seven sophomores with 21 wrestlers. We talked to Dom about what we needed from him and he was great. The younger boys look up to him and he does everything to help the team. “

Stoughton was a model of consistency in its four seasons for the titans.

As a freshman, he won eleven games and won 21 wins in the second year.

And last year he broke out with a 33-7 season and came to a berth in the PIAA tournament at £ 138 within two wins.

“It’s something that drives me to make it to the States and not make it last year,” said Stoughton. “My goal for this season is to get to the States and get on the podium. I know it won’t be easy, but that’s what I work for. “

He made a 12: 3 start this season and, with 77 career successes, a solid lead over reaching the end of his career.

“Dom definitely has the ability to come to Hershey and do well,” said Meister. “He has so much potential and will invest the work he needs to be successful.”

Stoughton, who says he will probably wrestle at 138 at tournament time, started wrestling at 4 years of age, immediately liked it, and never stopped.

“Wrestling was great,” said Stoughton. “My father trained me to grow up and still helped me a lot, and (former William Tennnent coach) Mr. (Anthony) Tamburrino was like a second father to me in wrestling.

“And Mr. Rigous, our former trainer here, was such a big influence and now I get so much help from Trainer Meister. I was very lucky to be surrounded by so many great trainers who did everything they could to help me help. “

And in return, he tries to help his younger teammates as the titans try to build their program.

“We have a lot of younger people who are getting good,” said Stoughton. “They will continue to work hard and it will be fun to see them improve.”

